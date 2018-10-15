A New EPIC Develops and Connects Digital Assets to the Financial Market Place

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Corporation (OTC PINK: EPOR) (“EPIC" or “Company”) and Ronald S. Tucker announced “EPIC is now a financial holding company that develops and connects digital assets to the financial market place.”



EPIC’s Principal Objective

EPIC’s principal objective is to develop a digital currency (cryptocurrency) that can be used in commercial and financial transactions and which can be bought and sold in our cryptocurrency exchange.

EPIC’s Secondary Objective

EPIC’s secondary objective is to develop or acquire financial enterprises that allow the deposit of and use of EPIC’s digital currency (cryptocurrency) in acquiring other financial assets.

EPIC’s Milestones

EPIC sets itself apart from other cryptocurrency companies by our principal and secondary objectives. Potential investors and shareholders can monitor our progress in completing the following milestones by the indicated dates:

Acquire or originate a New Age FINRA member licensed and registered broker-dealer similar to “Robinhood” before April 1, 2019.



Acquire or originate a New Age licensed and registered investment advisor before June 1, 2019.



Complete the development and commence marketing our digital currency (cryptocurrency) before August 1, 2019. (The digital currency will have a variable but stable price pegged to the price of a recognized daily quoted commodity. The value of the digital currency will go up or down according to the price of the commodity.)



Establish our cryptocurrency exchange that will buy and sell our digital currency before August 1, 2019.

About EPIC

The New EPIC is not the result of a reverse merger, nor is it the creation of a story or idea without substance.

The New EPIC to fulfill its principal and secondary objective will be adding one or two members to the Board of Directors and one officer prior to the end of the year.

Ronald S. Tucker will continue as the CEO/President and chairman of the Board of Directors. At leased one person will be appointed to the Board of Directors and appointed the COO/Executive Vice President. A second person may be added to the Board of Directors.

