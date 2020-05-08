Epic Gas : APPROVAL OF WRITTEN RESOLUTIONS IN LIEU OF FORMAL MEMBERS' MEETING CONSTITUTING THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Epic Gas Ltd. (the "Company") refers to the proposed members' resolutions in writing (the "MRIW") in lieu of formal Members' meeting constituting the 2020 Annual General Meeting, which was announced on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

The Company is pleased to announce that it had received from Shareholders the required majority of proxy votes in favour of each proposed resolution in the MRIW.

In accordance with the Article 11.14 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the MRIW was passed by the Members of the Company today, 7 May 2020.

Epic Gas Ltd.

