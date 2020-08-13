Epic Gas : Release of Second Quarter 2020 Results Presentation 0 08/13/2020 | 04:03am EDT Send by mail :

Epic Gas Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation 13 Aug 2020 #HeroesAtSea #ThankyoutoourSeafarers

Covid-19 is delaying our ability to perform crew transfers. 51% covered for balance 2020, at an average daily Time Charter Equivalent rate of $10,418, up 2.5% year on year.

Stable Cash position of $54.6m, no loan expiry until 2023. 3 Epic Gas at a glance Strong Operating Model Epic Gas Ltd., owns and operates a fleet of 44 modern, pressurised gas carriers providing seaborne services for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petrochemicals.

Our vessels serve as a crucial link in the international gas supply chains of leading oil majors and commodity trading houses throughout Southeast Asia, Europe, West Africa and the Americas.

We are headquartered in Singapore with additional offices in London, Manila and Tokyo.

Epic Gas has the scale, fleet and operational resources to serve our customers on a truly global basis. We will continue to leverage our in-house commercial and technical expertise to provide the safest, most dependable solutions for our customers. Focused on the largest pressure vessels 350,000 320,900 300,000 (cbm) 250,000 Capacity 200,000 7,293 150,000 99,500 Fleet 100,000 4,523 50,000 - Dec 2012 Current 3s 5s 7s 9s 11s Avg. Size Steady Revenue & EBITDA Growth $180 50 $160 40 $M)(US $140 EoP)Ships(No. $120 30 $100 $80 20 $60 $40 10 $20 $0 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenues EBITDA No. of ships (EoP) 4 Low Newbuild Vessel Supply Number of Vessels Smaller LPG Vessels Order Book Remains Low Pressure Vessel Global Fleet Development Source: Clarksons Register, Company Data Source: Clarksons Register, Company Data 500 12% 150,000 80% 50 5% 125,000 400 60% 17 100,000 300 75,000 40% 2% 200 3 430 50,000 20% 3% 336 4 25,000 100 199 0% 121 0 0 -25,000 -20% 3k - 13k 3k - 13k >13k - 28k >28k 1984 1986 1988 1990 1992 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 PR SR (incl Eth) FR & SR (incl Eth) FR & SR (incl Eth) On Water On Order 3,000 - 4,999cbm 5,000 - 6,999cbm 7,000 - 8,999cbm 9,000 - 13,000cbm Scrappings YoY growth (right axis) 1 x 5,000cbm pressure vessel delivered in Q2 2020.

There were no pressure vessels or small sized semi-ref vessels reported as sold for scrap in Q2 2020.

semi-ref vessels reported as sold for scrap in Q2 2020. 5/9/3 newbuild pressure vessels to be delivered in 2020/21/22 representing a 1.5%/2.8%/0.8% increase in existing fleet capacity.

vessels to be delivered in 2020/21/22 representing a 1.5%/2.8%/0.8% increase in existing fleet capacity. 1/0/1 newbuild small-sized semi-ref (non-Eth) vessel to be delivered in 2020/21/22 representing a 1.7%/0%/1.8% increase in existing fleet capacity.

small-sized (non-Eth) vessel to be delivered in 2020/21/22 representing a 1.7%/0%/1.8% increase in existing fleet capacity. A scrapping pool of 22 pressure and 11 semi-ref(non-Eth) vessels aged 28 years and over. 5 (Source: Kpler) LPG Demand - lower growth this year Global LPG Seaborne Trade in 2019 = 106.5 M Tonnes 2020 Demand Growth Forecast lowered (5.7% to 0.8%) (Source: Drewry) tonnes)(millionLPGSeaborne 150 25% %GrowthAnnual 20% 125 15% 100 10% 5% 75 0% 50 -5% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E LPG Seaborne Trade (M tonnes) LPG Seaborne Trade (M tonnes) - est in Q3'19 % growth (Seaborne Trade) % growth (Seaborne Trade) - est in Q3'19 % growth (Tonne-Mile demand) Q2'20 US Total LPG Exports 2% qoq, 10% yoy Butane -11% qoq, 4% yoy (Source: IHS Markit - Jul'20) 14,000,000 12,000,000 10,000,000 Tonnes 8,000,000 6,000,000 4,000,000 2,000,000 0 Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Ethane Propane Butane IsoButane Asia's Big Importers Aggregate 7% qoq Q2 2020: China increased USA cargoes Larger Volume Import Demand: ▪ Imports to larger ports and plants including industrial and petrochemical. ▪ Volatile few months; China & India remain key drivers. ▪ China's PDH plants and other petrochemical units are re- starting, but derivatives production is part dependent on global economic recovery and demand. 6 Strong US LPG exports, Steady domestic LPG demand, but declining Petchems US Pressure and small sized Semi-Ref (SR) Exports -28% qoq on Pressure vessels, -23% qoq on SR vessels (Source: IHS Markit) ship)- 175,000 Pressure (Small 150,000 125,000 USA Semi-Ref 100,000 ex Exported 75,000 50,000 25,000 Tonnes 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2018 2019 2020 Carib Cargo Qty Cen/S. Amer Cargo Qty Med Cargo Qty WAF Cargo Qty SR (<12k cbm) Total Cargo Qty Growing domestic demand drives import Growth (Source: FGE - Jan'20) Country Pop. 2019 Per Capita Res LPG Per Capita LPG LPG LPG (Mill) GDP (USD) Demand LPG Cons Imports Imports Imports est. (kt) (kg) 2018 ('000t) 2019 ('000t) 2020 ('000t) Pakistan 221 $1,070 604 3 256 317 320 South Africa 59 $5,932 203 3 300 400 500 Bangladesh 165 $2,109 650 4 850 950 1,000 Philippines 110 $3,486 1,305 12 1,300 1,400 1,700 Sri Lanka 21 $4,386 376 18 480 500 540 Brazil 213 $8,873 5,280 25 2,400 2,700 2,700 Indonesia 274 $4,380 7,077 26 5,600 5,700 6,000 Morocco 37 $3,366 2,260 61 2,400 2,600 2,600 China Propylene Imports +30% qoq as Covid-19 lockdowns ease up and petchem derivatives demand increase (Source: Argus, China Customs Data) 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 3,048 2,903 2,000 2,641 2,771 40,000 32,000 24,000 3,099 3,127 2,844 16,000 0 8,000 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E Year End PDH Capacity ('000 tonnes) Chinese Propylene Imports ('000 tonnes) 7 Derivative Consumption (propylene) ('000 tonnes) (right-axis) Longer Term Market History 12 Month Time Charter Market (USD/day) $16,000 $14,000 $12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $4,000 Jan-10… Jul-10 Jan-11… Jul-11 Jan-12… Jul-12 Jan-13… Jul-13 Jan-14… Jul-14 Jan-15 Jul-15 Jan-16 Jul-16 Jan-17 Jul-17 Jan-18 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20 3,500cbm-Steem1960 5,000cbm-Steem1960 7,500cbm-Grieg, Gibson, BRS 11,000cbm-Epic, Grieg, Braemar Q2 2020 - weaker rates compared to the previous quarter, approx. down by 6% on the 3's & 5's flat on the 7's and 11's 3,500cbm, 5,000cbm, 7,500cbm & 11,000cbm market daily rates averaged $7,404, $8,534, $10,767 and $12,905, respectively.

Average rates down 11% for 3,500cbm, down 8% for 5,000cbm, down 1.5% for 7,500cbm, and down 1% for 11,000cbm, compared to Q2'19. 8 Geographical and Commodity Diversity Provides optionality and earnings stability Diversified Geographical Trade Route Options Higher in the Middle East and in Africa 350 4 Diversified Geographical Location of Fleet (as of 01 August 2020) Total No. of Load Operations 300 250 200 150 100 50 3 2 1 0 0 Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 AFRICA ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE EAST OCEANIA THE AMERICAS Loads per Day (right-axis) Benefits of Commodity & Geography Optionality on choice, Diversified earnings, Risk mitigation

Maximising seasonal demand and weather impact

Ability to flex between LPG and Petchem markets

Developing new customers, niche markets, and routes

Maximising operational efficiencies. Cargo Operations Summary, Q2 2020 Loaded 862,282 tonnes

296 load operations

3.3 loads ops every day

634 cargo operations

147 different ports

LPG (78%) 673,627 mt, Petchems (22%) 188,655 mt 9 LPG break bulk trade An Integral Part of the Global Seaborne LPG Supply Chain for all vessel sizes Epic Gas Ship to Ship (STS) Operations by Region qoq - small increase East Africa and East India 150 125 100 75 50 25 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 STS Off Singapore Off Male Middle East W. Africa E. Africa E. India S. America Carib Others 450 413 400 ✓ 114 STS operations in Q2'20. 358 350 ✓ Increased operations off the East Coast of India and off 309 300 ✓ East Africa. 250 Typically to allow access over last tonne-mile delivery, 198 200 shallow waters, restricted berths. 150 ✓ Complementary to LPG supply chain and delivery by VLGCs. 108 ✓ Increasing demand for VLGC leading to reduced availability 100 24 and increasing tonne / mile demand for smaller vessels on 50 some routes. 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 10 Key financials: Operating Metrics Operating Metrics Voyage Days 5,000 100% 4,000 3,763 3,909 3,913 3,908 3,962 80% 3,738 3,432 3,495 3,548 3,459 3,515 3,458 3,428 3,482 Voy Days 3,000 60% in Spot Market 2,000 35% 38% 40% Days 32% 32% 31% Voy 26% 28.3% 25% 25% 25% 23% 25% 20% 21.6% % 1,000 20% - 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 TC Days Spot Days COA Days (relets excluded) % Spot Highlights Epic Gas has a loyal, consistent client base and focuses on meeting customer needs, with flexibility between time charter, voyage charter, contract of affreightment ('COA') and spot contracts - with 2020 seeing the return of some COA days.

Maintenance is conducted as efficiently as possible, with minimal idle days - however the impact of Covid-19 started to create some incremental costs and time in delivery of spares and dry docking towards the end of the period. 11 Fleet Performance - Days & Earnings Calendar Days Offhire 1.0% $10,319 per Calendar Day Availability Q2 2020 *Voyage Days COA 2.1% Waiting 3.3% Spot 16.3% $10,428 per *Voyage Day Time Charter 99.0% Offhire COA 78.4% Waiting 1.7% 2.2% Spot 18.6% 4.1% $10,282 per Calendar Day Availability 98.3% YTD June 2020 $10,461 per *Voyage Day Time Charter 75.1% 12 *Calendar days net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, dry dockings or special or intermediate surveys. Key financials: Income Statement and Cash Flow Q2 2020 Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") Revenue and Opex $60.0 $11,000 $10,132$9,935 $10,246 $10,319 $9,719 $9,966 Day $10,000 $50.0 $9,454 $9,388 Revenue and Opex per Calendar $9,102 $8,881 TCE Revenue ($millions) $8,424 $8,449 $41.0 $41.3 $9,000 $39.6 $8,022 $7,960 $37.8 $40.0 $36.1 $32.0 $32.1 $32.3 $34.7 $34.0 $34.1 $8,000 $30.1 $29.9 $30.7 $30.0 $7,000 $6,000 $20.0 $5,000 $4,400 $4,293 $4,407 $4,442 TCE $4,082 $4,170 $4,274 $4,171 $4,276 $4,127 $4,071 $4,221 $4,010 $4,051 $10.0 $4,000 $- $3,000 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 TCE Revenue TCE per Calendar Day Vessel Opex/Cal Day (TC-In excluded) Highlights • 13% Year on Year Revenue growth. • 73% Year on Year EBITDA growth. • Lower OPEX as Covid-19 is delaying our ability to perform crew transfers. • Net profit of $4.5 million for the quarter. 13 Key financials Balance Sheet 30 June 2020 Conservative accounting

Book value of vessels of $590 million, in line with latest broker FMV estimates

Book value of vessels of $590 million, in line with latest broker FMV estimates Strong Cash position $54.6 million

Loan profile:

Bank debt and Finance leases: $334 million (Net leverage of 47%) No loan expiry until 2023 100m 94.9 90m 80m 70m 60m 50m 34.1 34.5 34.7 32.9 40m 25.9 27.7 30m 16.1 20m 12.0 11.2 8.5 10m 7.2 5.2 2.2 3.64.0 0.0 0m 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Amortisation Balloon 14 Summary and Outlook Q2 2020 Summary Outlook Improved profit and forward TCE cover rate.

Improved operational performance but with increasing Covid-19 related operational challenges.

Covid-19 related operational challenges. Stable long-term financing.

long-term financing. Accessing higher earnings with increased average fleet size

Young fleet, reduced emissions.

Covid-19 and OPEC+ disagreement are disrupting our business operationally, both to the negative and positive. Demand growth for residential LPG remains good, but not as good as it was.

and OPEC+ disagreement are disrupting our business operationally, both to the negative and positive. Demand growth for residential LPG remains good, but not as good as it was. Global economic contraction/recovery is impacting petrochemical derivative demand.

OPEX costs are increasing driven by Covid19 crew expense.

Limited order book for the sector - 17 pressurised vessels, 5.3%.

Ongoing & potential scrapping in both pressurised and semi-ref.

semi-ref. IMO 2020 complete, turning to IMO 2030 and IMO 2050. 15 The Epic Gas Fleet (as of 01st August 2020) Vessel: 11,000 cbm cbm Delivery Yard Kahyasi 11,000 2015 Sasaki Kris Kin 11,000 2015 Sasaki Epic Sicily 11,000 2015 Sasaki Kisber 11,000 2015 Kyokuyo Kingcraft 11,000 2015 Kyokuyo Epic Samos 11,000 2016 Kyokuyo Epic Sentosa 11,000 2016 Kyokuyo Epic Shikoku 11,000 2016 Kyokuyo Epic Sardinia* 11,000 2017 Kyokuyo Epic Salina 11,000 2017 Kyokuyo Sub Total 10 Vessels 110,000 cbm Vessel: 9,500 cbm cbm Built Yard Epic Madeira 9,500 2006 Miura Epic Manhattan 9,500 2007 Miura Westminster** 9,500 2011 Miura Sub Total 3 Vessels 28,500 cbm Vessel: 5,000-6,300 cbm cbm Built Yard Epic St. George 5,000 2007 Shitanoe Epic St. Kitts 5,000 2008 Kanrei Epic St. Martin 5,000 2008 Kanrei Epic St. Lucia 5,000 2008 Sasaki Epic St. Vincent 5,000 2008 Sasaki Epic St. Croix 5,000 2014 Sasaki Epic St. Thomas 5,000 2014 Sasaki Epic St. Agnes 5,000 2015 Kitanihon Epic St. Ivan 5,000 2015 Kitanihon Epic Balta 6,300 2000 Higaki Sub Total 10 Vessels 51,300 cbm Vessel: 7,200-7,500 cbm Built Yard Epic Borkum 7,200 2000 Murakami Hide Epic Barbados 7,200 2001 Murakami Hide Epic Bermuda 7,200 2001 Murakami Hide Epic Barnes 7,200 2002 Murakami Hide Epic Bali 7,200 2010 Kyokuyo Epic Borneo 7,200 2010 Kyokuyo Epic Bell* 7,200 2014 Kyokuyo Epic Bird* 7,200 2014 Kyokuyo Epic Bolivar 7,500 2002 Shin Kurushima Epic Burano 7,500 2002 Watanabe Epic Boracay 7,500 2009 Murakami Hide Emmanuel** 7,500 2011 Murakami Hide Epic Borinquen 7,500 2016 Sasaki Epic Bonaire 7,500 2016 Sasaki Epic Baluan 7,500 2017 Sasaki Sub Total 15 Vessels 110,100 cbm Vessel: 3,500 cbm cbm Built Yard Epic Catalina 3,500 2007 Kanrei Epic Cobrador* 3,500 2009 Kanrei Epic Cordova* 3,500 2009 Kanrei Epic Corsica 3,500 2009 Kanrei Epic Caledonia 3,500 2014 Kitanihon Epic Curacao 3,500 2014 Kitanihon Sub Total 6 Vessels 21,000 cbm *Bareboat **TC-in Overall Total of 44 Vessels, and 320,900 cbm 16 Key Information on Epic Gas' Shares EPIC:ME Source: OsloBors Listing Market Merkur Market Market Cap (30/07/20) (NOK) 1,599.25M Shares Outstanding / Float 106.6M / 106.6M 17 Attachments Original document

