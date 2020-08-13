Log in
Epic Gas : Release of Second Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

08/13/2020

Epic Gas

Q2 2020

Earnings Presentation

13 Aug 2020

#HeroesAtSea #ThankyoutoourSeafarers

Disclaimer

This Presentation (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Presentation") has been produced by Epic Gas Ltd. (the "Company", or "Epic") for

information purposes only.

This Presentation contains information obtained from third parties. As far as the Company is aware and able to ascertain from the information

published by that third party, no facts have been omitted that would render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. To the best of the knowledge of the Company, the information contained in this Presentation is in all material respects in accordance with the facts as of the date hereof. However, no independent verifications have been made and no representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, none of the Company or any of its parent or subsidiary

undertakings or any such person's officers or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. None of the Company or any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. The Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward-looking statements to our actual results.

2

Q2 2020 Highlights

Improved Profit despite increasing

Operational Challenges due to Covid-19

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q220 vs Q219

Q1 2020

Q220 vs Q120

%

%

Revenue

$45.9m

$40.6m

+13.1%

$48.0m

-4.4%

Calendar Days

4,004

3,606

+11.0%

4,003

0%

TCE/Calendar Day

$10,319

$9,454

+9.1%

$10,246

+0.7%

Fleet operational utilisation

95.7%

90.6%

+5.6%

92.9%

+3.0%

Tonnes loaded

862,282

746,366

+15.5%

930,630

-7.3%

Total capacity

320,900 cbm

276,900 cbm

+15.9%

320,900 cbm

0%

Average vessel size

7,293 cbm

6,923 cbm

+5.3%

7,293 cbm

0%

Average vessel age

9.4 years

8.9 years

9.4 years

LTIFR (Lost-Time Injury Frequency Rate)

0.00

0.00

0.74

%CO2 reduction (2018 base line)

2.96%

1.33%

2.80%

Cargo operations

634

673

-5.8%

673

-5.8%

Different ports visited

147

115

+27.8%

156

-6.8%

Total Opex per cal/day

$4,051

$4,292

-5.6%

$4,442

-8.8%

Total G&A per cal/day

$1,021

$1,160

-12.0%

$1,076

-5.1%

EBITDA

$16.6m

$9.6m

+72.9%

$14.9m

+11.4%

Net Profit

$4.5m

-$1.6m

+381.3%

$2.3m

+95.7%

  • Lower OPEX as Covid-19 is delaying our ability to perform crew transfers.
  • 51% covered for balance 2020, at an average daily Time Charter Equivalent rate of $10,418, up 2.5% year on year.
  • Stable Cash position of $54.6m, no loan expiry until 2023.

3

Epic Gas at a glance

Strong Operating Model

  • Epic Gas Ltd., owns and operates a fleet of 44 modern, pressurised gas carriers providing seaborne services for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petrochemicals.
  • Our vessels serve as a crucial link in the international gas supply chains of leading oil majors and commodity trading houses throughout Southeast Asia, Europe, West Africa and the Americas.
  • We are headquartered in Singapore with additional offices in London, Manila and Tokyo.
  • Epic Gas has the scale, fleet and operational resources to serve our customers on a truly global basis. We will continue to leverage our in-house commercial and technical expertise to provide the safest, most dependable solutions for our customers.

Focused on the largest pressure vessels

350,000

320,900

300,000

(cbm)

250,000

Capacity

200,000

7,293

150,000

99,500

Fleet

100,000

4,523

50,000

-

Dec 2012

Current

3s

5s

7s

9s

11s

Avg. Size

Steady Revenue & EBITDA Growth

$180

50

$160

40

$M)(US

$140

EoP)Ships(No.

$120

30

$100

$80

20

$60

$40

10

$20

$0

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Revenues

EBITDA

No. of ships (EoP)

4

Low Newbuild Vessel Supply

Number of Vessels

Smaller LPG Vessels Order Book Remains Low

Pressure Vessel Global Fleet Development

Source: Clarksons Register, Company Data

Source: Clarksons Register, Company Data

500

12%

150,000

80%

50

5%

125,000

400

60%

17

100,000

300

75,000

40%

2%

200

3

430

50,000

20%

3%

336

4

25,000

100

199

0%

121

0

0

-25,000

-20%

3k - 13k

3k - 13k

>13k - 28k

>28k

1984

1986

1988

1990

1992

1994

1996

1998

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

PR

SR (incl Eth)

FR & SR (incl Eth)

FR & SR (incl Eth)

On Water

On Order

3,000 - 4,999cbm

5,000 - 6,999cbm

7,000 - 8,999cbm

9,000 - 13,000cbm

Scrappings

YoY growth (right axis)

  • 1 x 5,000cbm pressure vessel delivered in Q2 2020.
  • There were no pressure vessels or small sized semi-ref vessels reported as sold for scrap in Q2 2020.
  • 5/9/3 newbuild pressure vessels to be delivered in 2020/21/22 representing a 1.5%/2.8%/0.8% increase in existing fleet capacity.
  • 1/0/1 newbuild small-sizedsemi-ref (non-Eth) vessel to be delivered in 2020/21/22 representing a 1.7%/0%/1.8% increase in existing fleet capacity.
  • A scrapping pool of 22 pressure and 11 semi-ref(non-Eth) vessels aged 28 years and over.

5

(Source: Kpler)

LPG Demand - lower growth this year

Global LPG Seaborne Trade in 2019 = 106.5 M Tonnes 2020 Demand Growth Forecast lowered (5.7% to 0.8%)

(Source: Drewry)

tonnes)(millionLPGSeaborne

150

25%

%GrowthAnnual

20%

125

15%

100

10%

5%

75

0%

50

-5%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

2024E

LPG Seaborne Trade (M tonnes)

LPG Seaborne Trade (M tonnes) - est in Q3'19

% growth (Seaborne Trade)

% growth (Seaborne Trade) - est in Q3'19

% growth (Tonne-Mile demand)

Q2'20 US Total LPG Exports 2% qoq, 10% yoy

Butane -11% qoq, 4% yoy

(Source: IHS Markit - Jul'20)

14,000,000

12,000,000

10,000,000

Tonnes

8,000,000

6,000,000

4,000,000

2,000,000

0

Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Ethane

Propane

Butane

IsoButane

Asia's Big Importers Aggregate 7% qoq

Q2 2020: China increased USA cargoes

Larger Volume Import Demand:

Imports to larger ports and plants including industrial and petrochemical.

Volatile few months; China & India remain key drivers.

China's PDH plants and other petrochemical units are re-

starting, but derivatives production is part dependent on global economic recovery and demand.

6

Strong US LPG exports, Steady domestic LPG demand, but declining Petchems

US Pressure and small sized Semi-Ref (SR) Exports

-28% qoq on Pressure vessels, -23% qoq on SR vessels

(Source: IHS Markit)

ship)-

175,000

Pressure

(Small

150,000

125,000

USA

Semi-Ref

100,000

ex

Exported

75,000

50,000

25,000

Tonnes

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2019

2020

Carib Cargo Qty

Cen/S. Amer Cargo Qty

Med Cargo Qty

WAF Cargo Qty

SR (<12k cbm) Total Cargo Qty

Growing domestic demand drives import Growth

(Source: FGE - Jan'20)

Country

Pop. 2019

Per Capita

Res LPG

Per Capita

LPG

LPG

LPG

(Mill)

GDP (USD)

Demand

LPG Cons

Imports

Imports

Imports est.

(kt)

(kg)

2018 ('000t)

2019 ('000t)

2020 ('000t)

Pakistan

221

$1,070

604

3

256

317

320

South Africa

59

$5,932

203

3

300

400

500

Bangladesh

165

$2,109

650

4

850

950

1,000

Philippines

110

$3,486

1,305

12

1,300

1,400

1,700

Sri Lanka

21

$4,386

376

18

480

500

540

Brazil

213

$8,873

5,280

25

2,400

2,700

2,700

Indonesia

274

$4,380

7,077

26

5,600

5,700

6,000

Morocco

37

$3,366

2,260

61

2,400

2,600

2,600

China Propylene Imports +30% qoq as Covid-19 lockdowns ease up and petchem derivatives demand increase

(Source: Argus, China Customs Data)

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

3,048

2,903

2,000

2,641

2,771

40,000

32,000

24,000

3,099

3,127

2,844

16,000

0

8,000

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

Year End PDH Capacity ('000 tonnes)

Chinese Propylene Imports ('000 tonnes)

7

Derivative Consumption (propylene) ('000 tonnes) (right-axis)

Longer Term Market History

12 Month Time Charter Market (USD/day)

$16,000

$14,000

$12,000

$10,000

$8,000

$6,000

$4,000

Jan-10…

Jul-10

Jan-11…

Jul-11

Jan-12…

Jul-12

Jan-13…

Jul-13

Jan-14…

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Jul-19

Jan-20

3,500cbm-Steem1960

5,000cbm-Steem1960

7,500cbm-Grieg, Gibson, BRS

11,000cbm-Epic, Grieg, Braemar

Q2 2020 - weaker rates compared to the previous quarter, approx. down by 6% on the 3's & 5's flat on the 7's and 11's

  • 3,500cbm, 5,000cbm, 7,500cbm & 11,000cbm market daily rates averaged $7,404, $8,534, $10,767 and $12,905, respectively.
  • Average rates down 11% for 3,500cbm, down 8% for 5,000cbm, down 1.5% for 7,500cbm, and down 1% for 11,000cbm, compared to Q2'19.

8

Geographical and Commodity Diversity

Provides optionality and earnings stability

Diversified Geographical Trade Route Options

Higher in the Middle East and in Africa

350

4

Diversified Geographical Location of Fleet

(as of 01 August 2020)

Total No. of Load Operations

300

250

200

150

100

50

3

2

1

0 0

Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

AFRICA

ASIA

EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST

OCEANIA

THE AMERICAS

Loads per Day (right-axis)

Benefits of Commodity & Geography

  • Optionality on choice, Diversified earnings, Risk mitigation
  • Maximising seasonal demand and weather impact
  • Ability to flex between LPG and Petchem markets
  • Developing new customers, niche markets, and routes
  • Maximising operational efficiencies.

Cargo Operations Summary, Q2 2020

  • Loaded 862,282 tonnes
  • 296 load operations
  • 3.3 loads ops every day
  • 634 cargo operations
  • 147 different ports
  • LPG (78%) 673,627 mt, Petchems (22%) 188,655 mt

9

LPG break bulk trade

An Integral Part of the Global Seaborne LPG Supply Chain for all vessel sizes

Epic Gas Ship to Ship (STS) Operations by Region qoq - small increase East Africa and East India

150

125

100

75

50

25

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

STS

Off Singapore

Off Male

Middle East

W. Africa

E. Africa

E. India

S. America

Carib

Others

450

413

400

114 STS operations in Q2'20.

358

350

Increased operations off the East Coast of India and off

309

300

East Africa.

250

Typically to allow access over last tonne-mile delivery,

198

200

shallow waters, restricted berths.

150

Complementary to LPG supply chain and delivery by VLGCs.

108

Increasing demand for VLGC leading to reduced availability

100

24

and increasing tonne / mile demand for smaller vessels on

50

some routes.

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

10

Key financials:

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics

Voyage Days

5,000

100%

4,000

3,763

3,909

3,913

3,908

3,962

80%

3,738

3,432

3,495

3,548

3,459

3,515

3,458

3,428

3,482

Voy Days

3,000

60%

in Spot Market

2,000

35%

38%

40%

Days

32%

32%

31%

Voy

26%

28.3%

25%

25%

25%

23%

25%

20%

21.6%

%

1,000

20%

-

0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

TC Days

Spot Days

COA Days (relets excluded)

% Spot

Highlights

  • Epic Gas has a loyal, consistent client base and focuses on meeting customer needs, with flexibility between time charter, voyage charter, contract of affreightment ('COA') and spot contracts - with 2020 seeing the return of some COA days.
  • Maintenance is conducted as efficiently as possible, with minimal idle days - however the impact of Covid-19 started to create some incremental costs and time in delivery of spares and dry docking towards the end of the period.

11

Fleet Performance - Days & Earnings

Calendar Days

Offhire

1.0%

$10,319

per

Calendar Day

Availability

Q2 2020

*Voyage Days

COA

2.1% Waiting

3.3%

Spot

16.3%

$10,428

per

*Voyage Day

Time Charter

99.0%

Offhire

COA

78.4%

Waiting

1.7%

2.2%

Spot

18.6%

4.1%

$10,282

per

Calendar Day

Availability

98.3%

YTD June 2020

$10,461

per

*Voyage Day

Time Charter

75.1%

12

*Calendar days net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, dry dockings or special or intermediate surveys.

Key financials:

Income Statement and Cash Flow Q2 2020

Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") Revenue and Opex

$60.0

$11,000

$10,132$9,935

$10,246

$10,319

$9,719

$9,966

Day

$10,000

$50.0

$9,454

$9,388

Revenue and Opex per Calendar

$9,102

$8,881

TCE Revenue ($millions)

$8,424

$8,449

$41.0

$41.3

$9,000

$39.6

$8,022

$7,960

$37.8

$40.0

$36.1

$32.0

$32.1

$32.3

$34.7

$34.0

$34.1

$8,000

$30.1

$29.9

$30.7

$30.0

$7,000

$6,000

$20.0

$5,000

$4,400

$4,293

$4,407

$4,442

TCE

$4,082

$4,170

$4,274

$4,171

$4,276

$4,127

$4,071

$4,221

$4,010

$4,051

$10.0

$4,000

$-

$3,000

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

TCE Revenue

TCE per Calendar Day

Vessel Opex/Cal Day (TC-In excluded)

Highlights

13% Year on Year Revenue growth.

73% Year on Year EBITDA growth.

Lower OPEX as Covid-19 is delaying our ability to perform crew transfers.

Net profit of $4.5 million for the quarter.

13

Key financials

Balance Sheet 30 June 2020

  • Conservative accounting
    Book value of vessels of $590 million, in line with latest broker FMV estimates
  • Strong Cash position $54.6 million
  • Loan profile:
    Bank debt and Finance leases: $334 million (Net leverage of 47%) No loan expiry until 2023

100m

94.9

90m

80m

70m

60m

50m

34.1

34.5

34.7

32.9

40m

25.9

27.7

30m

16.1

20m

12.0

11.2

8.5

10m

7.2

5.2 2.2

3.64.0

0.0

0m

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Amortisation

Balloon

14

Summary and Outlook

Q2 2020 Summary

Outlook

  • Improved profit and forward TCE cover rate.
  • Improved operational performance but with increasing Covid-19 related operational challenges.
  • Stable long-term financing.
  • Accessing higher earnings with increased average fleet size
  • Young fleet, reduced emissions.
  • Covid-19and OPEC+ disagreement are disrupting our business operationally, both to the negative and positive. Demand growth for residential LPG remains good, but not as good as it was.
  • Global economic contraction/recovery is impacting petrochemical derivative demand.
  • OPEX costs are increasing driven by Covid19 crew expense.
  • Limited order book for the sector - 17 pressurised vessels, 5.3%.
  • Ongoing & potential scrapping in both pressurised and semi-ref.
  • IMO 2020 complete, turning to IMO 2030 and IMO 2050.

15

The Epic Gas Fleet (as of 01st August 2020)

Vessel: 11,000 cbm

cbm

Delivery

Yard

Kahyasi

11,000

2015

Sasaki

Kris Kin

11,000

2015

Sasaki

Epic Sicily

11,000

2015

Sasaki

Kisber

11,000

2015

Kyokuyo

Kingcraft

11,000

2015

Kyokuyo

Epic Samos

11,000

2016

Kyokuyo

Epic Sentosa

11,000

2016

Kyokuyo

Epic Shikoku

11,000

2016

Kyokuyo

Epic Sardinia*

11,000

2017

Kyokuyo

Epic Salina

11,000

2017

Kyokuyo

Sub Total 10 Vessels

110,000

cbm

Vessel: 9,500 cbm

cbm

Built

Yard

Epic Madeira

9,500

2006

Miura

Epic Manhattan

9,500

2007

Miura

Westminster**

9,500

2011

Miura

Sub Total 3 Vessels

28,500

cbm

Vessel: 5,000-6,300 cbm

cbm

Built

Yard

Epic St. George

5,000

2007

Shitanoe

Epic St. Kitts

5,000

2008

Kanrei

Epic St. Martin

5,000

2008

Kanrei

Epic St. Lucia

5,000

2008

Sasaki

Epic St. Vincent

5,000

2008

Sasaki

Epic St. Croix

5,000

2014

Sasaki

Epic St. Thomas

5,000

2014

Sasaki

Epic St. Agnes

5,000

2015

Kitanihon

Epic St. Ivan

5,000

2015

Kitanihon

Epic Balta

6,300

2000

Higaki

Sub Total 10 Vessels

51,300

cbm

Vessel: 7,200-7,500

cbm

Built

Yard

Epic Borkum

7,200

2000

Murakami Hide

Epic Barbados

7,200

2001

Murakami Hide

Epic Bermuda

7,200

2001

Murakami Hide

Epic Barnes

7,200

2002

Murakami Hide

Epic Bali

7,200

2010

Kyokuyo

Epic Borneo

7,200

2010

Kyokuyo

Epic Bell*

7,200

2014

Kyokuyo

Epic Bird*

7,200

2014

Kyokuyo

Epic Bolivar

7,500

2002

Shin Kurushima

Epic Burano

7,500

2002

Watanabe

Epic Boracay

7,500

2009

Murakami Hide

Emmanuel**

7,500

2011

Murakami Hide

Epic Borinquen

7,500

2016

Sasaki

Epic Bonaire

7,500

2016

Sasaki

Epic Baluan

7,500

2017

Sasaki

Sub Total 15 Vessels

110,100

cbm

Vessel: 3,500 cbm

cbm

Built

Yard

Epic Catalina

3,500

2007

Kanrei

Epic Cobrador*

3,500

2009

Kanrei

Epic Cordova*

3,500

2009

Kanrei

Epic Corsica

3,500

2009

Kanrei

Epic Caledonia

3,500

2014

Kitanihon

Epic Curacao

3,500

2014

Kitanihon

Sub Total 6 Vessels

21,000

cbm

*Bareboat **TC-in

Overall Total of 44 Vessels, and 320,900 cbm

16

Key Information on Epic Gas' Shares

EPIC:ME

Source: OsloBors

Listing Market

Merkur Market

Market Cap (30/07/20)

(NOK) 1,599.25M

Shares Outstanding / Float

106.6M / 106.6M

17

Disclaimer

Epic Gas Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:02:15 UTC
