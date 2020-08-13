Epic Gas : Release of Second Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

This Presentation (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Presentation") has been produced by Epic Gas Ltd. (the "Company", or "Epic") for
Q2 2020 Highlights
Improved Profit despite increasing
Operational Challenges due to Covid-19
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q220 vs Q219
Q1 2020
Q220 vs Q120
%
%
Revenue
$45.9m
$40.6m
+13.1%
$48.0m
-4.4%
Calendar Days
4,004
3,606
+11.0%
4,003
0%
TCE/Calendar Day
$10,319
$9,454
+9.1%
$10,246
+0.7%
Fleet operational utilisation
95.7%
90.6%
+5.6%
92.9%
+3.0%
Tonnes loaded
862,282
746,366
+15.5%
930,630
-7.3%
Total capacity
320,900 cbm
276,900 cbm
+15.9%
320,900 cbm
0%
Average vessel size
7,293 cbm
6,923 cbm
+5.3%
7,293 cbm
0%
Average vessel age
9.4 years
8.9 years
9.4 years
LTIFR (Lost-Time Injury Frequency Rate)
0.00
0.00
0.74
%CO2 reduction (2018 base line)
2.96%
1.33%
2.80%
Cargo operations
634
673
-5.8%
673
-5.8%
Different ports visited
147
115
+27.8%
156
-6.8%
Total Opex per cal/day
$4,051
$4,292
-5.6%
$4,442
-8.8%
Total G&A per cal/day
$1,021
$1,160
-12.0%
$1,076
-5.1%
EBITDA
$16.6m
$9.6m
+72.9%
$14.9m
+11.4%
Net Profit
$4.5m
-$1.6m
+381.3%
$2.3m
+95.7%
Lower OPEX as Covid-19 is delaying our ability to perform crew transfers.
51% covered for balance 2020, at an average daily Time Charter Equivalent rate of $10,418, up 2.5% year on year.
Stable Cash position of $54.6m, no loan expiry until 2023.
Epic Gas at a glance
Strong Operating Model
Epic Gas Ltd., owns and operates a fleet of 44 modern, pressurised gas carriers providing seaborne services for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petrochemicals.
Our vessels serve as a crucial link in the international gas supply chains of leading oil majors and commodity trading houses throughout Southeast Asia, Europe, West Africa and the Americas.
We are headquartered in Singapore with additional offices in London, Manila and Tokyo.
Epic Gas has the scale, fleet and operational resources to serve our customers on a truly global basis. We will continue to leverage our in-house commercial and technical expertise to provide the safest, most dependable solutions for our customers.
Focused on the largest pressure vessels
350,000
320,900
300,000
(cbm)
250,000
Capacity
200,000
7,293
150,000
99,500
Fleet
100,000
4,523
50,000
-
Dec 2012
Current
3s
5s
7s
9s
11s
Avg. Size
Steady Revenue & EBITDA Growth
$180
50
$160
40
$M)(US
$140
EoP)Ships(No.
$120
30
$100
$80
20
$60
$40
10
$20
$0
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Revenues
EBITDA
No. of ships (EoP)
Low Newbuild Vessel Supply
Number of Vessels
Smaller LPG Vessels Order Book Remains Low
Pressure Vessel Global Fleet Development
500
12%
150,000
80%
50
5%
125,000
400
60%
17
100,000
300
75,000
40%
2%
200
3
430
50,000
20%
3%
336
4
25,000
100
199
0%
121
0
0
-25,000
-20%
3k - 13k
3k - 13k
>13k - 28k
>28k
1984
1986
1988
1990
1992
1994
1996
1998
2000
2002
2004
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
PR
SR (incl Eth)
FR & SR (incl Eth)
FR & SR (incl Eth)
On Water
On Order
3,000 - 4,999cbm
5,000 - 6,999cbm
7,000 - 8,999cbm
9,000 - 13,000cbm
Scrappings
YoY growth (right axis)
1 x 5,000cbm pressure vessel delivered in Q2 2020.
There were no pressure vessels or small sized semi-ref vessels reported as sold for scrap in Q2 2020.
5/9/3 newbuildpressure vessels to be delivered in 2020/21/22 representing a 1.5%/2.8%/0.8% increase in existing fleet capacity.
1/0/1 newbuild small-sizedsemi-ref (non-Eth) vessel to be delivered in 2020/21/22 representing a 1.7%/0%/1.8% increase in existing fleet capacity.
A scrapping pool of 22 pressure and 11 semi-ref(non-Eth) vessels aged 28 years and over.
LPG Demand - lower growth this year
Global LPG Seaborne Trade in 2019 = 106.5 M Tonnes 2020 Demand Growth Forecast lowered (5.7% to 0.8%)
Optionality on choice, Diversified earnings, Risk mitigation
Maximising seasonal demand and weather impact
Ability to flex between LPG and Petchem markets
Developing new customers, niche markets, and routes
Maximising operational efficiencies.
Cargo Operations Summary, Q2 2020
Loaded 862,282 tonnes
296 load operations
3.3 loads ops every day
634 cargo operations
147 different ports
LPG (78%) 673,627 mt, Petchems (22%) 188,655 mt
9
LPG break bulk trade
An Integral Part of the Global Seaborne LPG Supply Chain for all vessel sizes
Epic Gas Ship to Ship (STS) Operations by Region qoq - small increase East Africa and East India
150
125
100
75
50
25
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
STS
Off Singapore
Off Male
Middle East
W. Africa
E. Africa
E. India
S. America
Carib
Others
450
413
400
✓
114 STS operations in Q2'20.
358
350
✓
Increased operations off the East Coast of India and off
309
300
✓
East Africa.
250
Typically to allow access over last tonne-mile delivery,
198
200
shallow waters, restricted berths.
150
✓ Complementary to LPG supply chain and delivery by VLGCs.
108
✓ Increasing demand for VLGC leading to reduced availability
100
24
and increasing tonne / mile demand for smaller vessels on
50
some routes.
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Key financials:
Operating Metrics
Operating Metrics
Voyage Days
5,000
100%
4,000
3,763
3,909
3,913
3,908
3,962
80%
3,738
3,432
3,495
3,548
3,459
3,515
3,458
3,428
3,482
Voy Days
3,000
60%
in Spot Market
2,000
35%
38%
40%
Days
32%
32%
31%
Voy
26%
28.3%
25%
25%
25%
23%
25%
20%
21.6%
%
1,000
20%
-
0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
TC Days
Spot Days
COA Days (relets excluded)
% Spot
Highlights
Epic Gas has a loyal, consistent client base and focuses on meeting customer needs, with flexibility between time charter, voyage charter, contract of affreightment ('COA') and spot contracts - with 2020 seeing the return of some COA days.
Maintenance is conducted as efficiently as possible, with minimal idle days - however the impact of Covid-19 started to create some incremental costs and time in delivery of spares and dry docking towards the end of the period.
Fleet Performance - Days & Earnings
Calendar Days
Offhire
1.0%
$10,319
per
Calendar Day
Availability
Q2 2020
*Voyage Days
COA
2.1% Waiting
3.3%
Spot
16.3%
$10,428
per
*Voyage Day
Time Charter
99.0%
Offhire
COA
78.4%
Waiting
1.7%
2.2%
Spot
18.6%
4.1%
$10,282
per
Calendar Day
Availability
98.3%
YTD June 2020
$10,461
per
*Voyage Day
Time Charter
75.1%
*Calendar days net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, dry dockings or special or intermediate surveys.
Key financials:
Income Statement and Cash Flow Q2 2020
Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") Revenue and Opex
$60.0
$11,000
$10,132$9,935
$10,246
$10,319
$9,719
$9,966
Day
$10,000
$50.0
$9,454
$9,388
Revenue and Opex per Calendar
$9,102
$8,881
TCE Revenue ($millions)
$8,424
$8,449
$41.0
$41.3
$9,000
$39.6
$8,022
$7,960
$37.8
$40.0
$36.1
$32.0
$32.1
$32.3
$34.7
$34.0
$34.1
$8,000
$30.1
$29.9
$30.7
$30.0
$7,000
$6,000
$20.0
$5,000
$4,400
$4,293
$4,407
$4,442
TCE
$4,082
$4,170
$4,274
$4,171
$4,276
$4,127
$4,071
$4,221
$4,010
$4,051
$10.0
$4,000
$-
$3,000
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
TCE Revenue
TCE per Calendar Day
Vessel Opex/Cal Day (TC-In excluded)
Highlights
• 13% Year on Year Revenue growth.
• 73% Year on Year EBITDA growth.
• Lower OPEX as Covid-19 is delaying our ability to perform crew transfers.
• Net profit of $4.5 million for the quarter.
Key financials
Balance Sheet 30 June 2020
Conservative accounting
Book value of vessels of $590 million, in line with latest broker FMV estimates
Strong Cash position$54.6 million
Loan profile:
Bank debt and Finance leases: $334 million (Net leverage of 47%) No loan expiry until 2023
100m
94.9
90m
80m
70m
60m
50m
34.1
34.5
34.7
32.9
40m
25.9
27.7
30m
16.1
20m
12.0
11.2
8.5
10m
7.2
5.2 2.2
3.64.0
0.0
0m
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Amortisation
Balloon
Summary and Outlook
Q2 2020 Summary
Outlook
Improved profit and forward TCE cover rate.
Improved operational performance but with increasing Covid-19 related operational challenges.
Stable long-term financing.
Accessing higher earnings with increased average fleet size
Young fleet, reduced emissions.
Covid-19and OPEC+ disagreement are disrupting our business operationally, both to the negative and positive. Demand growth for residential LPG remains good, but not as good as it was.
Global economic contraction/recovery is impacting petrochemical derivative demand.
OPEX costs are increasing driven by Covid19 crew expense.
Limited order book for the sector - 17 pressurised vessels, 5.3%.
Ongoing & potential scrapping in both pressurised and semi-ref.
IMO 2020 complete, turning to IMO 2030 and IMO 2050.