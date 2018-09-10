Epigenomics AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.09.2018 / 11:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Armin M. Kessler and Ann C. Kessler Family Trust

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ann Clare Last name(s): Kessler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Epigenomics AG

b) LEI

549300X1C4U862NDLN97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Epigenomics American Depositary Receipt (under Sponsored Level 1 Epigenomics-ADR Program) ISIN US29428N1028

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.17 USD 1817.00 USD 18.17 USD 1817.00 USD 18.17 USD 1817.00 USD 18.17 USD 34541.17 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.17 USD 39992.17 USD

e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-11; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: OTCQX MARKETPLACE MIC: OTCQ

