Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Epigenomics AG    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG (ECX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Epigenomics AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 11:50am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2018 / 11:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Armin M. Kessler and Ann C. Kessler Family Trust

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ann Clare
Last name(s): Kessler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Epigenomics American Depositary Receipt (under Sponsored Level 1 Epigenomics-ADR Program) ISIN US29428N1028

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.17 USD 1817.00 USD
18.17 USD 1817.00 USD
18.17 USD 1817.00 USD
18.17 USD 34541.17 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.17 USD 39992.17 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2018-06-11; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: OTCQX MARKETPLACE
MIC: OTCQ


10.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44681  10.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPIGENOMICS AG
11:50aEPIGENOMICS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/08EPIGENOMICS : Announces 2018 Second Quarter and Six Month Financial Results
PU
08/08EPIGENOMICS : Announces 2018 Second Quarter and Six Month Financial Results
EQ
08/06EPIGENOMICS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
07/02EPIGENOMICS AG : Liquid Biopsy Test for Liver Cancer Detection to obtain CE Mark
EQ
06/11EPIGENOMICS : Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish preliminary rate ..
PU
06/11EPIGENOMICS AG : Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish preliminary ra..
EQ
06/09EPIGENOMICS : Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish preliminary rate ..
PU
06/09EPIGENOMICS AG : Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish preliminary ra..
EQ
06/07EPIGENOMICS : Epigenomes Journal Issues Five Research Articles in March 2018 Edi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Epigenomics AG (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
08/08Epigenomics reports Q2 results 
03/27Epigenomics AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/23Epigenomics' (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call .. 
03/23Epigenomics reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3,77 M
EBIT 2018 -12,8 M
Net income 2018 -8,60 M
Finance 2018 54,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,80x
Capitalization 52,0 M
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Garces President & Chief Scientific Officer
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reiter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ann Clare Kessler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-49.65%60
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP-22.74%3 693
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-37.28%1 585
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC58.13%1 209
INVITAE CORP--.--%963
CAREDX INC247.41%927
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.