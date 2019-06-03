Log in
EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
Epigenomics AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/03/2019 | 04:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2019 / 10:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Armin M. Kessler and Ann C. Kessler Family Trust

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ann Clare
Last name(s): Kessler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QW50

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.2163 USD 39898.35 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2163 USD 39898.35 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51529  03.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
