Epigenomics AG    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
My previous session
Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Epigenomics AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2019 / 09:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2019 German: https://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2019 German: https://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/


19.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788951  19.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
