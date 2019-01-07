Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Epigenomics AG    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG (ECX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/07 02:09:59 am
2.068 EUR   +4.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epigenomics : Announces Positive Results from Microsimulation Model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 01:50am EST

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Miscellaneous
Epigenomics AG Announces Positive Results from Microsimulation Model

07.01.2019 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG Announces Positive Results from Microsimulation Model

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), January 7, 2019 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY) today announced that a microsimulation model has been completed by external academic experts demonstrating positive results for the Epi proColon(R) blood test. The manuscript is being finalized and will be submitted for publication soon. Epigenomics will discuss the specific findings once the manuscript is published.

Microsimulation models have been used to project the harms and benefits of various strategies for Colorectal Cancer Screening (CRC). These models are utilized by various screening guideline groups such as the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the American Cancer Society to aid in the development of screening guidelines. To date, none of the previously completed models used for guideline development have incorporated the methylated Septin 9 blood test (Epi proColon(R)) as one of the strategies. The model just completed incorporates the Epi proColon(R) test and also factors in the key variable of adherence to testing. Adherence to testing is a critical element for the improvement of screening rates, and blood based testing holds promise for the approximately 35% of eligible people not up to date for screening according to the guidelines.

 

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon(R), is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epi proLung(R), a blood-based test for lung cancer detection, and HCCBloodTest, a blood-based test for liver cancer detection in cirrohtic patients, have received CE mark in Europe.

For more information, visit www.epigenomics.com.
 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 386, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com
 

Epigenomics legal disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


07.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW50
WKN: A11QW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763577  07.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPIGENOMICS AG
01:50aEPIGENOMICS : Announces Positive Results from Microsimulation Model
EQ
01/02EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018EPIGENOMICS : Announces Initiation of a Prospective Clinical Study for Liver Can..
EQ
2018EPIGENOMICS : Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issue official 2019 Clini..
EQ
2018EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018EPIGENOMICS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018EPIGENOMICS AG : Correction of a release from 27/11/2018 according to Article 40..
EQ
2018EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018EPIGENOMICS : Announces 2018 Third Quarter and Nine Months Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3,79 M
EBIT 2018 -13,9 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 12,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 15,5x
EV / Sales 2019 5,59x
Capitalization 71,3 M
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,32 €
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Garces President & Chief Scientific Officer
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reiter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ann Clare Kessler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG17.28%81
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP1.90%2 506
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.0.25%1 289
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC7.68%1 174
CAREDX INC-0.88%1 027
INVITAE CORP--.--%872
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.