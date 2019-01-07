Epigenomics : Announces Positive Results from Microsimulation Model

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Miscellaneous

Epigenomics AG Announces Positive Results from Microsimulation Model



Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), January 7, 2019 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY) today announced that a microsimulation model has been completed by external academic experts demonstrating positive results for the Epi proColon(R) blood test. The manuscript is being finalized and will be submitted for publication soon. Epigenomics will discuss the specific findings once the manuscript is published.

Microsimulation models have been used to project the harms and benefits of various strategies for Colorectal Cancer Screening (CRC). These models are utilized by various screening guideline groups such as the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the American Cancer Society to aid in the development of screening guidelines. To date, none of the previously completed models used for guideline development have incorporated the methylated Septin 9 blood test (Epi proColon(R)) as one of the strategies. The model just completed incorporates the Epi proColon(R) test and also factors in the key variable of adherence to testing. Adherence to testing is a critical element for the improvement of screening rates, and blood based testing holds promise for the approximately 35% of eligible people not up to date for screening according to the guidelines.

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon(R), is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epi proLung(R), a blood-based test for lung cancer detection, and HCCBloodTest, a blood-based test for liver cancer detection in cirrohtic patients, have received CE mark in Europe.

