EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
Epigenomics : Receives MedTech Outlook's 2019 Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostics Award

07/11/2019

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Epigenomics AG Receives MedTech Outlook's 2019 Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostics Award

11.07.2019 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG Receives MedTech Outlook's 2019 Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostics Award

  • Company recognized for its leadership in advancing blood-based tests to diagnose cancer

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), July 11, 2019 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY) announced today that it was selected by MedTech Outlook to receive the 2019 Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostics Award. Conducted annually, the award recognizes companies that are excelling in their respective fields. The selection panel noted that through its unique, proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology, Epigenomics is breaking new ground in bringing a portfolio of non-invasive, blood-based diagnostics that will facilitate the detection of cancer. The company's flagship product, Epi proColon is an innovative screening test for colorectal cancer (CRC) using a simple blood draw and is available in the U.S., Europe and China. Epigenomics' HCCBloodTest CE is available in Europe and is undergoing clinical evaluation for registration in the U.S.

"Physicians need new CRC screening options that can help improve compliance among the 30 million Americans who are unwilling or unable to get screened," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Epigenomics AG. "We believe that Epi proColon could help address the unmet medical need for new, non-invasive strategies for colorectal cancer detection."
 

About Epi proColon

Epi proColon is indicated for colorectal cancer screening in average-risk patients who are unwilling or unable to perform colorectal cancer screening by colonoscopy and stool-based methods.

For patients, the test only requires a simple blood sample draw as part of routine healthcare provider visits. There are no dietary restrictions or alterations in medication required for the test. The sample will be analyzed at a national or regional diagnostic laboratory.

Epi proColon is recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics by Corporate LiveWire's Innovation and Excellence Awards. For more information on Epi proColon, visit www.epiprocolon.com.
 

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon, is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epi proLungTM and HCCBloodTest, blood-based tests for lung and liver cancer detection, has received CE mark in Europe.

For more information, visit www.epigenomics.com.
 

Contact in the U.S.
David Bull
Director of Marketing
Phone: +1 858.429.6199
David.Bull@Epigenomics.com
 

Contact Epigenomics AG
Frederic Hilke
IR.on AG
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
ir@epigenomics.com
 

Media Contact - Lazar Partners
Erich Sandoval
Phone: +1 917 497 2867
esandoval@lazarpartners.com
 

Epigenomics legal disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


11.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW50
WKN: A11QW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 839891

 
End of News DGAP News Service

839891  11.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
