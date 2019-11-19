Epigenomics AG: Correction of a release from 15/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/19/2019 | 05:35am EST
Epigenomics AG: Correction of a release from 15/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.11.2019 / 11:31
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Epigenomics AG
Street:
Geneststraße 5
Postal code:
10829
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300X1C4U862NDLN97
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Roberto Mignone Date of birth: 22 Aug 1971
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.