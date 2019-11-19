Log in
EPIGENOMICS AG    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report  
News Summary 
News Summary

Epigenomics AG: Correction of a release from 15/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
11/19/2019 | 05:35am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG
Epigenomics AG: Correction of a release from 15/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.11.2019 / 11:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Epigenomics AG
Street: Geneststraße 5
Postal code: 10829
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300X1C4U862NDLN97

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Roberto Mignone
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1971

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Bridger Healthcare Ltd., Swiftcurrent Partners, L.P.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.66 % 0 % 9.66 % 43527692
Previous notification 3.75 % 0 % 3.75 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A11QW50 0 4205000 0 % 9.66 %
Total 4205000 9.66 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Mr. Roberto Mignone % % %
Bridger Management LLC 9.66 % % 9.66 %
 
Mr. Roberto Mignone % % %
Bridger Capital LLC % % %
Shearwater Onshore LLC % % %
Bridger Healthcare Ltd 4.03 % % %
 
Mr. Roberto Mignone % % %
Bridger Capital LLC % % %
Swiftcurrent Partners LP 3.10 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Nov 2019


19.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

916127  19.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=916127&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -14,1 M
Net income 2019 -12,7 M
Finance 2019 2,81 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,90x
EV / Sales2019 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 8,07x
Capitalization 50,7 M
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,10  €
Last Close Price 1,17  €
Spread / Highest target 278%
Spread / Average Target 252%
Spread / Lowest Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Garces President & Chief Scientific Officer
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reiter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ann Clare Kessler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-31.84%56
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.109.60%7 399
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION73.14%4 328
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.151.07%2 804
INVITAE CORPORATION65.10%1 762
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.9.87%1 402
