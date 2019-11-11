Log in
EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/11/2019 | 05:35am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
11.11.2019 / 11:32
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 08 Nov 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
43527692


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909347  11.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
