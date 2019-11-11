Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
11/11/2019 | 05:35am EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.11.2019 / 11:32
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
08 Nov 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
43527692
11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de