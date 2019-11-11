Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer Epigenomics AG

Geneststraße 5

10829 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 08 Nov 2019

3. New total number of voting rights: 43527692



