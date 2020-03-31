Epigenomics : successfully completes capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Epigenomics AG successfully completes capital increase



31-March-2020 / 09:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Epigenomics AG successfully completes capital increase

Berlin, March 31, 2020 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") has fully placed the new shares from the capital increase resolved on March 30, 2020 of up to EUR 3,602,154.00 at a price of EUR 1.11 per new share. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will be increased from currently EUR 43,527,692.00 by EUR 3,602,154.00 to EUR 47,129,846.00 by issuing up to 3,602,154 new registered no par value shares of the Company against cash contributions.

The new shares were fully subscribed by institutional investors from Germany and the U.S.A. by way of a private placement with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights and carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2019.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately EUR 4.0 million.

Subject to the registration of the entry of the capital increase in the commercial register and any delays caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Company assumes that the admission of the new shares to the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will probably take place on or around April 3, 2020.

Epigenomics AG intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase primarily to finance its ongoing operations.



