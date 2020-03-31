Log in
Epigenomics : successfully completes capital increase

03/31/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Epigenomics AG successfully completes capital increase

31-March-2020 / 09:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA

Epigenomics AG successfully completes capital increase

Berlin, March 31, 2020 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") has fully placed the new shares from the capital increase resolved on March 30, 2020 of up to EUR 3,602,154.00 at a price of EUR 1.11 per new share. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will be increased from currently EUR 43,527,692.00 by EUR 3,602,154.00 to EUR 47,129,846.00 by issuing up to 3,602,154 new registered no par value shares of the Company against cash contributions.

The new shares were fully subscribed by institutional investors from Germany and the U.S.A. by way of a private placement with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights and carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2019.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately EUR 4.0 million.

Subject to the registration of the entry of the capital increase in the commercial register and any delays caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Company assumes that the admission of the new shares to the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will probably take place on or around April 3, 2020.

Epigenomics AG intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase primarily to finance its ongoing operations.
 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststraße 5, 10829 Berlin
Phone +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Fabian Kirchmann,
Phone +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Important Notice

This publication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and should not be distributed to United States persons or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United States. No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

 

31-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW50
WKN: A11QW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1011321

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1011321  31-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1011321&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
