Epistar : Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation with V-TAC USA Corp.

Hsinchu, Taiwan - August 24, 2018 - Epistar Corporation ('Epistar') announced today that it agreed to settle its patent litigation against V-TAC USA Corp. ('V-TAC') pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, for the infringement of Epistar's light-emitting diode ('LED') filament patents.

Under the terms of the settlement, based on Epistar's showing of patent infringement, V-TAC has agreed to not sell now or in the future.

This settlement demonstrates Epistar's determination to protect its investment in the research and development of advanced LED technologies, as well as Epistar's commitment to its partners and customers.

About Epistar

Decades before solid-state lighting became today's ubiquitous commodity, a handful of visionaries founded Epistar to usher in the LED era. First-hand knowledge and insight led Epistar to cutting-edge production and engineering innovation. Having accumulated tremendous expertise and expansive capacity, today Epistar sits firmly as the premier global supplier of LED and next generation semiconductor technologies. Epistar plays a pivotal role in LED's full commercialization guiding the world into the solid-state lighting era. Epistar's global footprint spans North America, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by some of the most well-known brands around the world, popularizing LED applications on cell phones, laptops, televisions, outdoor displays, automobiles, lighting devices, and much more. Epistar is bringing the benefits of solid-state lighting into everyday life.

For more information, visit Epistar online: www.epistar.com