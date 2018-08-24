Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  EPISTAR Corporation    2448   TW0002448008

EPISTAR CORPORATION (2448)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Epistar : Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation with V-TAC USA Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:07am CEST

Hsinchu, Taiwan - August 24, 2018 - Epistar Corporation ('Epistar') announced today that it agreed to settle its patent litigation against V-TAC USA Corp. ('V-TAC') pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, for the infringement of Epistar's light-emitting diode ('LED') filament patents.

Under the terms of the settlement, based on Epistar's showing of patent infringement, V-TAC has agreed to not sell now or in the future.
This settlement demonstrates Epistar's determination to protect its investment in the research and development of advanced LED technologies, as well as Epistar's commitment to its partners and customers.

About Epistar

Decades before solid-state lighting became today's ubiquitous commodity, a handful of visionaries founded Epistar to usher in the LED era. First-hand knowledge and insight led Epistar to cutting-edge production and engineering innovation. Having accumulated tremendous expertise and expansive capacity, today Epistar sits firmly as the premier global supplier of LED and next generation semiconductor technologies. Epistar plays a pivotal role in LED's full commercialization guiding the world into the solid-state lighting era. Epistar's global footprint spans North America, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by some of the most well-known brands around the world, popularizing LED applications on cell phones, laptops, televisions, outdoor displays, automobiles, lighting devices, and much more. Epistar is bringing the benefits of solid-state lighting into everyday life.

For more information, visit Epistar online: www.epistar.com

Disclaimer

Epistar Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPISTAR CORPORATION
08:07aEPISTAR : Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation with V-TAC USA Corp.
PU
08/16EPISTAR : Patent Issued for Method Of Manufacturing A Light Emitting Device (USP..
AQ
08/16EPISTAR : Patent Issued for Light-Emitting Diode Device (USPTO 10,043,961)
AQ
08/01EPISTAR : Wins Appeal Against Boston University in CAFC
PU
07/26EPISTAR : Patent Issued for Using MEMS Fabrication Incorporating into LED Device..
AQ
07/26EPISTAR : Patent Issued for Light-Emitting Structure (USPTO 10026778)
AQ
07/12EPISTAR : Patent Issued for Light-Emitting Device (USPTO 10012363)
AQ
07/12EPISTAR : Patent Issued for Light-Emitting Device and Manufacturing Method (USPT..
AQ
07/12EPISTAR : Patent Issued for Light-Emitting Device (USPTO 10014441)
AQ
07/09EPISTAR : Announces Settlement Of Patent Litigation With All Star Lighting Suppl..
PU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 23 236 M
EBIT 2018 751 M
Net income 2018 1 255 M
Finance 2018 4 350 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 28,88
P/E ratio 2019 26,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 34 512 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 39,8  TWD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Jiunn Jou General Manager & Director
Biing Jye Lee Chairman & Manager
Shie hsien Chang Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Yuan Chen Director
Nan Yang Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPISTAR CORPORATION1 121
INTEL CORPORATION1.78%219 576
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%203 911
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.90%153 765
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.62%108 409
BROADCOM INC-19.97%90 873
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.