Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Epizyme Inc    EPZM

EPIZYME INC

(EPZM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epizyme : Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application and Priority Review for Tazemetostat for the Treatment of Epithelioid Sarcoma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Company Aligns with FDA on Planned Confirmatory Study Design for Tazemetostat in Epithelioid Sarcoma

Company to Host Conference Call Today, July 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for accelerated approval of tazemetostat, its lead investigational agent. Epizyme has proposed an indication of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for curative surgery. The FDA granted Priority Review for the NDA and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 23, 2020. Priority Review is granted to investigational therapies that, if approved, may offer significant improvements in the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a serious condition.

“We are thrilled with FDA’s acceptance of this first tazemetostat NDA submission for priority review, and to be an important step closer to achieving our mission of rewriting treatment for patients with cancer and other serious diseases,” said Robert Bazemore, president and chief executive officer of Epizyme. “This is a significant achievement in the development of this potentially first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, and we look forward to working with FDA during the review. If approved, we believe tazemetostat could become an important new option in the treating physicians’ arsenal. We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to those patients, families and medical teams who have participated in our clinical studies and helped bring tazemetostat to this stage.”

Epizyme’s NDA submission is based primarily on data from the 62 patient epithelioid sarcoma cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 study of tazemetostat. These data, recently reported at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, showed that tazemetostat treatment resulted in clinically meaningful and durable responses, and was generally well-tolerated.

To support full approval of tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma, Epizyme will initiate a global confirmatory trial. The company plans to conduct a 1:1 randomized, controlled clinical trial in the front-line treatment setting comparing tazemetostat in combination with doxorubicin versus placebo plus doxorubicin in approximately 150 patients. The primary efficacy endpoint will be progression-free survival, and secondary efficacy endpoints will include overall survival, disease control rate, overall response rate and duration of response. The confirmatory study will include a safety run-in that is expected to begin in the second half of 2019.

Investor Conference Call
Epizyme will host an investor conference call and webcast today, July 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 844-6886 (domestic) or (970) 315-0315 (international) and refer to conference ID 5749851. A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.epizyme.com. The webcast will be archived on the website for 60 days.

About the Tazemetostat Clinical Trial Program
Tazemetostat, an oral, potent, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, is currently being studied as a monotherapy in ongoing clinical programs in patients with certain molecularly defined solid tumors, including epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative tumors, and in patients with follicular lymphoma, both with and without EZH2 activating mutations. Multiple clinical studies are underway through collaborations assessing tazemetostat as a combination treatment for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Epizyme also plans to conduct multiple additional clinical trials designed to evaluate the potential benefit of tazemetostat in earlier lines of therapy for follicular lymphoma, as well as new combinations and cancer indications.

About Epizyme, Inc.
Epizyme, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company also is developing a novel G9a program with its next development candidate, EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme’s science seeks to match targeted medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc. and other statements containing the words “anticipate," “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; whether results from clinical studies will warrant meetings with regulatory authorities, submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities under the accelerated approval process; whether Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designations will provide the benefits for which tazemetostat is eligible; whether the NDA submission referred to in this release will be accepted for review under the accelerated approval process or at all, or approved on a timely basis or at all; whether the company's cash resources will be sufficient to fund the company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the company's therapeutic candidates; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the company's other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPIZYME INC
06:31aEPIZYME : Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application and Priority R..
BU
07/22EPIZYME, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
07/22EPIZYME : Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Paolo Tombesi as Chief..
BU
06/24EPIZYME : Reports Updated Data from Phase 2 Trial of Tazemetostat in Patients wi..
AQ
06/22EPIZYME : Reports Updated Data from Phase 2 Trial of Tazemetostat in Patients wi..
AQ
06/21EPIZYME : Reports Updated Data from Phase 2 Trial of Tazemetostat in Patients wi..
BU
06/12EPIZYME : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Phase 2 Tazemetostat Follicular L..
BU
06/03EPIZYME, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03EPIZYME : Reports Updated Data from Phase 2 Trial of Tazemetostat for Epithelioi..
BU
06/01EPIZYME : Submits New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Tazemetostat for the ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14,9 M
EBIT 2019 -175 M
Net income 2019 -170 M
Finance 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,92x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,29x
EV / Sales2019 57,7x
EV / Sales2020 23,0x
Capitalization 1 237 M
Chart EPIZYME INC
Duration : Period :
Epizyme Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIZYME INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,00  $
Last Close Price 13,62  $
Spread / Highest target 83,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert B. Bazemore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Matthew E. Ros Chief Financial Officer
Shefali Agarwal Chief Medical Officer
Carl Samuel Goldfischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIZYME INC121.10%1 237
GILEAD SCIENCES6.54%84 431
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.60%44 883
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.03%33 761
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.90%10 809
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC228.56%10 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group