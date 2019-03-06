Epizyme : Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq:EPZM), a late-stage company developing novel
epigenetic therapies, today announced the pricing of two concurrent
underwritten public offerings of (i) 10,000,000 shares of its common
stock and (ii) 304,348 shares of its non-voting Series A Convertible
Preferred Stock. Epizyme anticipates the total gross proceeds from the
offering (before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses)
will be approximately $150 million, excluding any exercise of the
underwriters' options to purchase additional shares and before deducting
underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
The public offering price of each share of common stock is $11.50 and
the public offering price of each share of Series A stock is $115.00. In
addition, Epizyme has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock and up to
an additional 45,652 shares of Series A stock. The offerings are
expected to close on March 11, 2019, subject to customary closing
conditions.
Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from these offerings,
together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities, to fund global development and commercialization costs of
tazemetostat outside of Japan, including the costs of Epizyme’s ongoing
and planned clinical trials of tazemetostat, the costs of regulatory
activities related to tazemetostat, including associated milestone
payments, and the costs associated with the commercial launch of
tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma, if
approved; expansion of tazemetostat into additional treatment lines,
combinations and indications; to fund research and development costs to
identify and develop other product candidates, including EZM8266 for
sickle cell disease; and for working capital and other general corporate
purposes.
Jefferies, Citigroup and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers
for the proposed offerings. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager
and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager.
The shares are being offered by Epizyme pursuant to an automatic shelf
registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on April 5, 2018. The offerings of common stock and Series A
stock are being made only by means of written prospectuses and
prospectus supplements that form a part of the registration statement.
Preliminary prospectus supplements relating to and describing the terms
of each offering were filed with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and copies of
the preliminary prospectus supplements relating to the offerings may be
obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplements and the accompanying
prospectuses relating to the securities being offered may also be
obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate
Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY
10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com;
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 800-831-9146; or
Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by
telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by fax at (631) 254-7140. The final terms
of the offerings will be disclosed in final prospectus supplements to be
filed with the SEC.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the
securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About Epizyme, Inc.
Epizyme, Inc. is a late-stage
biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting treatment for cancer
and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic
medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate,
tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in
both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and
combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company also
is developing a novel G9a program with its next development candidate,
EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the
genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted
medicines with the patients who need them.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements
in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for
Epizyme, Inc., including statements about the company's public
offerings, anticipated use of proceeds, future operations, clinical
development of the company's therapeutic candidates, expectations
regarding future clinical trials and future expectations and plans and
prospects for the company and other statements containing the words
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,"
"predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could,"
"should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from
those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of
various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to
market conditions and the completion of the public offerings on the
anticipated terms or at all, uncertainties inherent in the initiation of
future clinical trials, and other factors discussed in the "Risk
Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplements filed with
the SEC, the company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in
the company’s other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition,
the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent
the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon
as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the
date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and
developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while
the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some
point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation
to do so.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005894/en/