Epizyme : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq:EPZM), a clinical-stage company developing novel
epigenetic therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten
public offering of 8,333,334 shares of its common stock at a price of
$9.00 per share, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Epizyme has
granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional
1,250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the
underwriting discount. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold
by Epizyme.
Epizyme anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering (before
deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses) will be
approximately $75.0 million, excluding any potential exercise of the
underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares.
Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from this offering, together
with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to
fund global development and commercialization costs of tazemetostat
outside of Japan, including the costs of Epizyme’s ongoing and planned
clinical trials of tazemetostat, the costs of regulatory activities
related to tazemetostat, including associated milestone payments, and
the costs associated with the commercial launch of tazemetostat for
epithelioid sarcoma, if approved; to fund research and development costs
to develop other product candidates, including EZM8266 for sickle cell
disease; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Jefferies is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The
offering is expected to close on or about October 5, 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions.
The shares are being offered by Epizyme pursuant to a shelf registration
statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC") on April 5, 2018 and which was automatically effective upon
filing. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus
and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration
statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and
describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is
available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed
with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement
and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered
may also be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity
Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New
York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the
securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About Epizyme, Inc.
Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to
rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel
epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product
candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies
underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a
monotherapy and combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease.
The company is also developing a novel G9a program with its next
development candidate, EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease.
By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks
to match targeted medicines with the patients who need them.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans
and prospects for Epizyme, Inc., including statements about the
company's public offering, anticipated use of proceeds, future
operations, clinical development of the company's therapeutic
candidates, expectations regarding future clinical trials and future
expectations and plans and prospects for the company and other
statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate,"
"expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target,"
"potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar
expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may
differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements as a result of various important factors, including: the
uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the
public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, uncertainties
inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, and other factors
discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus
supplement filed with the SEC on October 2, 2018, the company's most
recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the company’s other filings
from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking
statements included in this press release represent the company's views
as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the
company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The
company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause
the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to
update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the
company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
