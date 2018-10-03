Epizyme : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq:EPZM), a clinical-stage company developing novel epigenetic therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,333,334 shares of its common stock at a price of $9.00 per share, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Epizyme has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Epizyme.

Epizyme anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses) will be approximately $75.0 million, excluding any potential exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares.

Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund global development and commercialization costs of tazemetostat outside of Japan, including the costs of Epizyme’s ongoing and planned clinical trials of tazemetostat, the costs of regulatory activities related to tazemetostat, including associated milestone payments, and the costs associated with the commercial launch of tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma, if approved; to fund research and development costs to develop other product candidates, including EZM8266 for sickle cell disease; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about October 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The shares are being offered by Epizyme pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 5, 2018 and which was automatically effective upon filing. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company is also developing a novel G9a program with its next development candidate, EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted medicines with the patients who need them.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc., including statements about the company's public offering, anticipated use of proceeds, future operations, clinical development of the company's therapeutic candidates, expectations regarding future clinical trials and future expectations and plans and prospects for the company and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on October 2, 2018, the company's most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the company’s other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

