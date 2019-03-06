Epizyme : Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a late-stage company developing novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and Series A convertible preferred stock in two concurrent but separate underwritten public offerings. The offerings are being made by means of separate preliminary prospectus supplements and are not contingent upon each other. Epizyme also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the shares of common stock and preferred stock offered in the offering. All of the shares in the proposed offerings are to be sold by Epizyme.

Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from these offerings, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund global development and commercialization costs of tazemetostat outside of Japan, including the costs of Epizyme’s ongoing and planned clinical trials of tazemetostat, the costs of regulatory activities related to tazemetostat, including associated milestone payments, and the costs associated with the commercial launch of tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma, if approved; expansion of tazemetostat into additional treatment lines, combinations and indications; to fund research and development costs to identify and develop other product candidates, including EZM8266 for sickle cell disease; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, Citigroup and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offerings. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager. The offerings are subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offerings may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offerings.

The shares are being offered by Epizyme pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 5, 2018. The offerings of common stock and Series A stock will be made only by means of written prospectuses and prospectus supplements that form a part of the registration statement. Preliminary prospectus supplements relating to and describing the terms of each offering are expected to be filed with the SEC and, if and when filed, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplements relating to the offerings may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectuses relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 800-831-9146; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by fax at (631) 254-7140. The final terms of the offerings will be disclosed in final prospectus supplements to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for people with cancer and other serious diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company is also developing a novel G9a program with its next development candidate, EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted medicines with the patients who need them.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc., including statements about the company's anticipated public offerings, anticipated use of proceeds, future operations, clinical development of the company's therapeutic candidates, expectations regarding future clinical trials and future expectations and plans and prospects for the company and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offerings on the anticipated terms or at all, uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplements to be filed with the SEC, the company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the company’s other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

