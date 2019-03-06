Epizyme : Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a late-stage company developing novel
epigenetic therapies, today announced that it intends to offer and sell
shares of its common stock and Series A convertible preferred stock in
two concurrent but separate underwritten public offerings. The offerings
are being made by means of separate preliminary prospectus supplements
and are not contingent upon each other. Epizyme also intends to grant
the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen
percent (15%) of the shares of common stock and preferred stock offered
in the offering. All of the shares in the proposed offerings are to be
sold by Epizyme.
Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from these offerings,
together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities, to fund global development and commercialization costs of
tazemetostat outside of Japan, including the costs of Epizyme’s ongoing
and planned clinical trials of tazemetostat, the costs of regulatory
activities related to tazemetostat, including associated milestone
payments, and the costs associated with the commercial launch of
tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma, if
approved; expansion of tazemetostat into additional treatment lines,
combinations and indications; to fund research and development costs to
identify and develop other product candidates, including EZM8266 for
sickle cell disease; and for working capital and other general corporate
purposes.
Jefferies, Citigroup and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers
for the proposed offerings. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager
and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager. The offerings are
subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to
whether or when the offerings may be completed, or as to the actual size
or terms of the offerings.
The shares are being offered by Epizyme pursuant to an automatic shelf
registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 5, 2018. The offerings of common
stock and Series A stock will be made only by means of written
prospectuses and prospectus supplements that form a part of the
registration statement. Preliminary prospectus supplements relating to
and describing the terms of each offering are expected to be filed with
the SEC and, if and when filed, copies of the preliminary prospectus
supplements relating to the offerings may be obtained for free by
visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplements and the accompanying
prospectuses relating to the securities being offered may also be
obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate
Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY
10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com;
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 800-831-9146; or
Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by
telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by fax at (631) 254-7140. The final terms
of the offerings will be disclosed in final prospectus supplements to be
filed with the SEC.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the
securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About Epizyme, Inc.
Epizyme, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that is
committed to rewriting treatment for people with cancer and other
serious diseases through the discovery, development, and
commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly
developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class
EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and
hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in
relapsed and front-line disease. The company is also developing a novel
G9a program with its next development candidate, EZM8266, which is
targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the genetic drivers of
disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted medicines with the
patients who need them.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans
and prospects for Epizyme, Inc., including statements about the
company's anticipated public offerings, anticipated use of proceeds,
future operations, clinical development of the company's therapeutic
candidates, expectations regarding future clinical trials and future
expectations and plans and prospects for the company and other
statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate,"
"expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target,"
"potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar
expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may
differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements as a result of various important factors, including: the
uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the
public offerings on the anticipated terms or at all, uncertainties
inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, and other factors
discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus
supplements to be filed with the SEC, the company's most recent Form
10-K filed with the SEC and in the company’s other filings from time to
time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included
in this press release represent the company's views as of the date
hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views
as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates
that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views
to change. However, while the company may elect to update these
forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company
specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
