Epizyme : Announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on Tazemetostat Clinical Program

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM), a clinical-stage company developing novel
epigenetic therapies, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold that had
paused U.S.-based enrollment of new patients in its tazemetostat
clinical trials. Epizyme is now in the process of reopening enrollment
in all of its company-sponsored trials in the U.S., including the
follicular lymphoma (FL) EZH2 activating mutation cohort of its Phase 2
non-Hodgkin lymphoma trial.
Epizyme’s formal response to the FDA included a comprehensive assessment
of the risk of secondary malignancies, including T-cell lymphoblastic
lymphoma (T-LBL) potentially associated with tazemetostat, which took
into account both published literature and the company’s clinical
experience to date. This followed a report of a single case of T-LBL in
its tazemetostat pediatric study. Epizyme provided a thorough assessment
of efficacy and safety data across all of its trials in hematological
malignancies and solid tumors, in both adults and children, and convened
a panel of external scientific and medical experts who reviewed and
validated the findings.
“The Epizyme team has worked diligently to provide a comprehensive
response back to the FDA, and through constructive dialogue, we
successfully resolved the partial clinical hold. This allows us to turn
our full attention to our key priorities: preparing for our first NDA
submission for tazemetostat in epithelioid sarcoma and defining our
registration path in FL,” said Robert Bazemore, president and chief
executive officer of Epizyme. “We, along with our investigators and the
global experts we consulted to support our complete response, continue
to believe in the positive benefit/risk of tazemetostat as we move
forward in our clinical development program. We remain steadfast in our
commitment to bringing this potential therapeutic option to cancer
patients in need of safe and effective new treatments.”
Epizyme will now engage with regulators in France and Germany to resolve
the partial clinical holds and resume enrollment in those countries. The
company is also working closely with its study partners to reach a
similar resolution for their respective trials in which tazemetostat is
being studied in combination with other therapies.
Investor Conference Call Notice
Company
management plans to host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT
today to discuss the resolution of the partial clinical hold. To
participate, please dial (877) 844-6886 (domestic) or (970) 315-0315
(international) and refer to conference ID 3499753. A live webcast will
be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.epizyme.com.
The webcast also will be archived on the website for 60 days.
About the Tazemetostat Clinical Trial Program
Tazemetostat,
a potent, selective, orally available, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, is
currently being studied as a monotherapy in ongoing Phase 2 programs in
certain molecularly defined solid tumors, including epithelioid sarcoma
and other INI1-negative tumors; follicular lymphoma (FL); and
combination studies in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and
non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
About Epizyme, Inc.
Epizyme,
Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to
rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel
epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product
candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies
underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a
monotherapy and combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease.
The company is also developing a novel G9a program with its next
development candidate, EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease.
By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks
to match targeted medicines with the patients who need them. For more
information, visit www.epizyme.com.
