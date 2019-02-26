Epizyme : Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
02/26/2019 | 06:30am EST
Two Successive Tazemetostat NDA Submissions for Epithelioid Sarcoma
and Follicular Lymphoma on Track for 2019
Productive FDA Meeting Supports Planned Accelerated Approval
Submission for Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Patients with or
without EZH2 Mutations
Operating Runway into Second Quarter of 2020
Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a late-stage company developing novel
epigenetic therapies, today provided business and pipeline updates and
reported fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results.
“We made tremendous progress last year, leading into what is poised to
be one of our most meaningful and value-creating years as a company in
2019, with two successive NDA submissions planned for tazemetostat and a
robust clinical expansion strategy,” said Robert Bazemore, president and
chief executive officer of Epizyme. “Following our meeting with FDA late
last year, we are confident in the submission path for accelerated
approval for all patients with follicular lymphoma, regardless of EZH2
mutation status, who have been previously treated with two or more
therapies. We believe tazemetostat, based on its ongoing safety and
efficacy data, would be well-suited to address the unmet need and
treatment goals for patients with this indolent disease. Our first NDA
submission for tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma remains on track to
be submitted in the second quarter, and if successful, would make
tazemetostat the first commercially available EZH2 inhibitor and the
first treatment specifically indicated for epithelioid sarcoma patients.
We look forward to submitting both regulatory applications so that we
may bring tazemetostat to patients who need it.”
2019 Tazemetostat Program Outlook
Tazemetostat NDA Submission for Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) on Track
for Second Quarter: Epizyme is well underway with its preparations
to submit its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for accelerated approval of tazemetostat for
patients with ES in the second quarter of 2019 based on the ongoing
Phase 2 study. ES is an ultra-rare and difficult-to-treat sarcoma with
no specifically indicated FDA-approved therapies today. If approved,
tazemetostat could be the first treatment specifically indicated for
patients with ES and could enhance regulatory efficiencies of future
tazemetostat submissions for additional indications. The company
anticipates reporting updated data from the Phase 2 study at a medical
meeting in mid-2019.
NDA Submission Planned for Fourth Quarter for All-Comer Follicular
Lymphoma (FL) Population Based on Fully Enrolled Study: In late
2018, Epizyme met with the FDA to review its planned registration
strategy for tazemetostat for patients with FL who have been
previously treated with two or more systemic therapies. Based on this
interaction, the company has identified a path to a submission for
accelerated approval for FL patients with EZH2 activating mutations
and those with wildtype EZH2, based on the ongoing, fully enrolled
Phase 2 study. The company anticipates reporting updated data from the
study at a medical meeting in mid-2019 and submitting an NDA for
accelerated approval for this patient population in the fourth quarter
of 2019.
Plans Established to Expand Tazemetostat into Earlier FL Treatment
Settings: Epizyme is planning to initiate a combination study in
mid-2019 of tazemetostat with the chemo-free treatment regimen “R2”
(Revlimid® plus Rituxan®) for the treatment of
patients with relapsed/refractory FL who have received at least one
prior therapy. The company is also finalizing plans for a trial of
tazemetostat in combination with Rituxan for the treatment of patients
with relapsed/refractory FL. Further, Epizyme is exploring the
opportunity to expand the combination assessment of tazemetostat with
R-CHOP into front-line, high-risk patients with FL.
Studies in Prostate Cancer and Platinum-Resistant Solid Tumors to
Begin in 2019: Based on strong scientific rationale, as well as
research and biomarker data, Epizyme anticipates initiating a
combination study in patients with castration-resistant prostate
cancer in mid-2019, followed by a combination study with a PARP
inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as
small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian
cancer, in the second half of 2019.
Pipeline Progress
EZM8266 on Track to Begin Clinical Development: Following the
completion of IND-enabling studies, the company is on track to begin
clinical development of its first-in-class G9a inhibitor, EZM8266, for
the treatment of sickle cell disease in the second half of 2019 with a
dose-finding and safety study.
Two Research Programs to Be Advanced under Boehringer Ingelheim
Collaboration: In November 2018, Epizyme entered a strategic
collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim focused on the research,
development and commercialization of novel small molecule inhibitors
directed toward two previously unaddressed epigenetic targets as
potential therapies for people with cancer. Specifically, these
targets are enzymes within the helicase and histone acetyltransferase
(HAT) families. The company received an upfront payment of $15 million
and will receive an additional $5 million in research funding in 2019.
Epizyme is eligible to receive a total of up to $280 million in
additional payments for research, development, regulatory and
commercial milestones.
Milestone Payment Earned from GSK: In December 2018, Epizyme
earned an $8 million milestone payment from its partner
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) following initiation of patient dosing in a
Phase 1 clinical trial of GSK3368715, a first-in-class protein
arginine methyltransferase1 (PRMT1) inhibitor discovered by Epizyme
and the second program to enter the clinic under the collaboration.
The company has earned an aggregate of $89 million in up-front,
research and milestone payments to date, and may earn up to an
additional $375 million from GSK if all remaining milestones are met.
Financial Guidance
Based on current operating plans, Epizyme expects its current cash
runway to extend into the second quarter of 2020.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
were $240.3 million as of December 31, 2018, as compared to $276.4
million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease is primarily due to
operating expenditures for the year off set by milestones received
through collaborations and the company’s public offering of common
stock that closed in October 2018.
Revenue: Collaboration revenue for the fourth quarter of
2018 was $9.7 million and $21.7 million for the full year
ended December 31, 2018, compared to no revenue for the fourth quarter
of 2017 and $10.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2017.
The increase in annual collaboration revenue is due to the company’s
collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, which was initiated in
November 2018, and a milestone payment earned from GSK for the
initiation of clinical development of a PRMT1 inhibitor discovered at
Epizyme.
R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses
were $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $105.8
million for the full year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $28.9
million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $109.7 million for the full
year ended December 31, 2017. The reductions in expenses are primarily
due to decreases in our discovery research expenses and decreases in
clinical trial expenses, offset by greater tazemetostat manufacturing
costs.
G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses
were $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $44.0
million for the full year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $8.4
million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $37.2 million for the full
year ended December 31, 2017. The increase is primarily due to an rise
in medical affairs and commercial costs as a result of organizational
development in preparation for tazemetostat commercialization.
Net Loss: Net loss was $22.9 million, or $0.29 per share,
for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $123.6 million, or $1.72 per share,
for the full year ended December 31, 2018, compared to was $36.2
million, or $0.52 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $134.3
million, or $2.18 per share, for the full year ended December 31, 2017.
About Epizyme, Inc. Epizyme, Inc. is a late-stage
biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting treatment for cancer
and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme
is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a
first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid
tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination
therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company also is
developing a novel G9a program with its next development candidate,
EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the
genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted
medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.
EPIZYME, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
$240,304
$276,439
Total assets
275,501
289,359
Current portion of deferred revenue
13,300
-
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
3,806
28,809
Total stockholders’ equity
233,009
235,371
EPIZYME, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)