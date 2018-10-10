Epizyme : to Present Updated Data on Tazemetostat from Full Phase 2 Study Cohort in Epithelioid Sarcoma at ESMO

Epizyme,
Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a clinical-stage company developing novel
epigenetic therapies, announced today that updated efficacy and safety
data from the fully enrolled cohort of epithelioid sarcoma (ES) patients
in its ongoing Phase 2 trial of tazemetostat will be presented in a
poster discussion session at the European Society for Medical Oncology
(ESMO) 2018 Congress to be held October 19-23 in Munich, Germany.
Tazemetostat is the company’s potent, selective, orally available,
first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor.
The Phase 2 study ES cohort completed enrollment in 2017 with a total of
62 patients. Detailed data will be presented at the Congress, including
objective response rate (ORR), the study’s primary endpoint, and other
important endpoints in this disease including duration of response,
overall survival (OS), disease control rate and safety. For the first
time, an analysis of ORR, durability and OS will be presented in both
treatment-naive patients and in relapsed and/or refractory patients from
the fully enrolled study cohort. Data will be presented by the study’s
primary investigator, Mrinal Gounder, M.D., attending physician, Sarcoma
Medical Oncology and Early Drug Development Service, and assistant
professor, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“We are excited to share these updated efficacy and safety data on
tazemetostat in patients with epithelioid sarcoma, a rare and deadly
cancer,” said Robert Bazemore, president and chief executive officer of
Epizyme. “We remain committed to bringing this potential therapy to
patients living with ES, and are confident as we progress towards our
first NDA submission in the first half of 2019.”
In addition to the ES data, Epizyme will present data from the company’s
Phase 2 study of tazemetostat in adult patients with INI1-negative
tumors in two additional poster discussions and during one oral session
at ESMO. A complete list of the tazemetostat presentations at ESMO are
listed below:
Epithelioid Sarcoma Poster Discussion Session
Title: A
phase 2, multicenter study of the EZH2 inhibitor tazemetostat in adults:
(epithelioid sarcoma cohort)
Abstract No.: 1615PD
Date:
Monday, October 22, 2018; 11:50 a.m. CEST
Location: Hall B3 - Room
23
Presenter: Mrinal Gounder, M.D.
Proffered Paper (Oral Presentation) Session
Title: Molecular
characterization of epithelioid sarcoma (ES) tumors derived from
patients enrolled in a phase 2 study of tazemetostat
Abstract
No.: 1892O
Date: Saturday, October 20, 2018; 11:12 a.m. – 11:24
a.m. CEST
Location: Hall B3 - Room 21
Presenter: Mrinal
Gounder, M.D.
Poster Discussion Sessions
Title: A phase 2, multicenter
study of the EZH2 inhibitor tazemetostat in adults (INI1-negative tumors
cohort)
Abstract No.: 1611PD
Date: Monday, October 22,
2018; 11:50 a.m. CEST
Location: Hall B3 - Room 23
Presenter:
Silvia Stacchiotti, M.D.
Title: A phase 2, multicenter study of the EZH2 inhibitor
tazemetostat in adults (rhabdoid tumor cohort)
Abstract No.:
1612PD
Date: Monday, October 22, 2018; 11:50 a.m. CEST
Location:
Hall B3 - Room 23
Presenter: Robin L. Jones, MRCP, M.D.
About the Tazemetostat Clinical Trial Program
Tazemetostat,
a potent, selective, orally available, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, is
currently being studied as a monotherapy in ongoing Phase 2 programs in
certain molecularly defined solid tumors, including epithelioid sarcoma
and other INI1-negative tumors; follicular lymphoma (FL); and
combination studies in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and
non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
About Epizyme, Inc.
Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting treatment for cancer
and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme
is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a
first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid
tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination
therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company also is
developing a novel G9a program with its next development candidate,
EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the
genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted
medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.
