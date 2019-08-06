Epizyme : to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq:EPZM), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that Robert Bazemore, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. ET in New York City.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.epizyme.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company also is developing a novel G9a program with its next development candidate, EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

