EPIZYME INC (EPZM)

Epizyme : to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference

08/06/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq:EPZM), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that Robert Bazemore, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. ET in New York City.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.epizyme.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Epizyme, Inc.
Epizyme, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company also is developing a novel G9a program with its next development candidate, EZM8266, which is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14,9 M
EBIT 2019 -175 M
Net income 2019 -170 M
Finance 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,71x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,02x
EV / Sales2019 43,3x
EV / Sales2020 18,3x
Capitalization 1 021 M
Chart EPIZYME INC
Duration : Period :
Epizyme Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIZYME INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,00  $
Last Close Price 11,24  $
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert B. Bazemore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Matthew E. Ros Chief Financial Officer
Shefali Agarwal Chief Medical Officer
Carl Samuel Goldfischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIZYME INC82.47%1 021
GILEAD SCIENCES1.30%82 292
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.94%45 853
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.79%33 322
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC33.91%10 837
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.30.23%8 613
