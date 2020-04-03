Howie Mandel and ePlay Announce Breakout the Masks Charity and Outbreak Mini-Game

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2020) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY), together with comedian, host and producer Howie Mandel, are thrilled to announce Breakout the Masks Charity Campaign and the Howie's Games project launching today. Working together with non-profit partner, Direct Relief, sports and entertainment mobile game developer ePlay, and Howie Mandel are launching the first in a series of mobile games that allow users to play games to help supply necessary equipment to assist with the Coronavirus outbreak.





Screenshot from Outbreak Unlimited

To view an enhanced version of this screenshot, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4439/54100_3bfcf8fdb4a5187f_001full.jpg

The Breakout the Masks Charity Campaign was co-created by Mandel to get much-needed masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors, nurses, and front line workers. Mandel is a well-known germaphobe and well-practiced social-distancer, whose commitment to Breakout the Masks is instrumental to help show others ways to deal with and overcome anxiety every day. It's more important than ever to be extra safe with hand-washing and social distancing, but also to learn how to have fun and laugh despite anxieties.

"I have spent most of my life in fear of a disease outbreak like COVID-19," says Howie Mandel. "Let's work, and play, together, while in self-isolation and keeping social distance, to ensure front line workers - doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers - are safe, so that they can keep us safe."

Donations to Break out the Masks can be made at www.howiesgames.com and 100% of monies collected from the game, weekly challenges, and the site go to getting doctors, nurses, and front line workers N95 face masks, portable ventilators, gloves, and other PPE to protect from spreading the virus.

The first challenge at www.howiesgames.com/donate will launch today and encourage users to play the Outbreak mini-game available on Apple App Store and Google Play. More information on the charity, the challenge, and to download Outbreak to help Breakout the Masks is available at howiesgames.com.

"Outbreak is the first in a series of game titles that draw attention to the COVID-19 outbreak and how most of us can contribute through self-isolation and social distancing," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Breakout the Masks. "We have been working with Howie Mandel since September on a series of titles based on his germaphobia. By building quarantine compatible games we hope we can help make families more comfortable and quarantine compatible too."

Outbreak is a fast-paced and unique match-3 game that anyone can enjoy! Different infectious viral droplets are falling, match-3 of the same color by rotating and watch for special bacteria, viruses, and coronaviruses which can save your life. Destroy the disease before the cells reach the inner cavity. See Howie's reactions as you play the game.

Successive mobile games featuring Mandel will be released with each game making it harder and harder to find or unlock Howie in the game.

Media Kit available at https://bit.ly/39FriU6

About Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years and his versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. Mandel serves as a judge on NBC's hit talent competition series America's Got Talent and America's Got Talent: Champions and is executive producer and host of the CNBC game show Deal or No Deal. He also appeared in St. Elsewhere, Bobby's World and wrote the 2009 memoir "Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me." Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He also continues to perform as many as 200 stand up comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need-without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

