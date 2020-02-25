Log in
ePlay Announces Big Shot In-Game Memorial to Gianna and Kobe Bryant

02/25/2020 | 07:35am EST

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY), a mobile game publisher specializing in sports, esports, and entertainment augmented reality titles, is pleased to announce that the Big Shot Basketball mobile game was updated for Apple iPhone and Google Android to include a special memorial to Gianna and Kobe Bryant. A "celebration of life" featuring Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, and Jimmy Kimmel introducing Vanessa Bryant was held February 24 with 20,000+ in attendance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, nearly a month after Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash. 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4439/52765_cdd1441374daf9bf_001.jpg

Figure 1. Free "Mamba Forever" T-Shirt as seen in Big Shot Basketball mobile game on female game character

Media Kit available at http://bit.ly/33CVQmV

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4439/52765_cdd1441374daf9bf_001full.jpg

The newest Big Shot update includes new clothes and features in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. While these new features and skins are free, these types of digital "skins" make up a large percentage of the projected $300 billion video game business and a primary source of revenue for popular games such as Pokemon Go and Fortnite.

"The death of Gianna and Kobe Bryant and seven others killed in last month's helicopter crash has really impacted Big Shot fans and the Big Shot youth basketball team based in Los Angeles," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "The fans and team wanted a way to remember Gianna and Kobe and we pay special tribute with the latest version of Big Shot Basketball available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores."

Each month ePlay releases new skins for Big Shot. In-app purchases of clothes and upgrades such as a Swap are features now directly driving Big Shot revenue in the estimated USD $61.3B mobile gaming industry. Revenue from skins includes custom premium skins for sneakers, tops, accessories, and pants. 

The Company also announces it issued an aggregate of 3,577,500 common shares for debts incurred to management and third party consultants; the Company issued 420,000 shares to two officers of the Company in exchange for $21,000 in services rendered, and also issued 3,157,500 shares to third party consultants in settlement of $157,875 in debts outstanding for prior services rendered. The rate of shares issued in the settlements represented a 43% premium to the market price of shares at the dates of the settlements.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of the NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY
Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52765


© Newsfilecorp 2020
