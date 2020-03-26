ePlay Announces Release of Outbreak Mobile Game

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY), a mobile game publisher specializing in sports, esports, and entertainment augmented reality titles, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile game - Outbreak. Outbreak is a spin-off of an upcoming ePlay flagship title based on the company's Big Shot mobile game engine and is now available for download from Apple App Store and Google Play. The upcoming flagship title, associated charity, and its partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We have been working with a well-known TV personality since September on themed mobile games and associated partners and charities," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Outbreak is the first in a series of titles that draw attention to the types of things we are all now living with such as self-isolation and social distancing."

Outbreak, it's Candy Crush with viral droplets, will drive revenue from advertising, sponsorship, and eSports. Outbreak joins ePlay's Big Shot Basketball and its spin-off game Big Shot Swish as the third title launched since Fall 2019.

"ePlay has also been adapting and testing Big Shot Basketball with new auto-walk, apparate, and updated challenges," says Doerksen. "These augmented reality features make it possible for a user to play while self-isolating or in quarantine and open up brand new opportunities to play games to augment our current shelter-in-place reality."

Outbreak is a fast-paced and unique 3 match game that anyone can enjoy! Different infectious viral droplets are falling, match 3 of the same color by rotating Outbreak and watch for special bacteria, viruses, and coronaviruses which can save your life. Destroy the disease before the cells reach the inner cavity.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, February video game spending was up to $755 million from January 2020 sales of $678 million. Active users and revenue are also up in China in February according to the International Business Times.

The Company also advises that as of March 25, 2020, it has issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 share options at $0.05 per share for a three year term to two independent consultants and 200,000 share options at $0.10 per share exercisable until August 12, 2023 to a single independent consultant. The options are fully vested.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

