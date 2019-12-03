ePlay Announces advertising, in-app purchase, and esports revenue up 535%

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) today announced the Big Shot Basketball mobile game was updated to include a special holiday-themed skins for Big Shot user avatars. In addition, the Company today announced that Big Shot has been downloaded over 30,000 times and revenue increased 535% in November for iOS and Android since the Company officially launched the augmented reality fantasy sports mobile game in Toronto and Los Angeles on October 22. ePlay continues to publish Big Shot revenue run rate, engagement, cost of customer acquisition (CAC), and Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU) data - see below.

"Big Shot is getting big time endorsements from users, celebrities, and sports leagues," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "The response has been great and we are thrilled with the early progress which surpasses previous apps and games for CBS, ESPN, and others."

The Company enabled advertising for the opening week of the 2019/20 NBA season - one of the 3 key revenue sources for Big Shot. Last month, eSports revenue is possible for the first time in Big Shot and new skins are being created and some added for Big Shot user avatars. In-app purchases of clothes, and upgrades such as a Swap are features now directly drive Big Shot revenue in the estimated USD$61.3B mobile gaming industry mobile gaming industry.

Monetizing An Engaged Mobile Audience

Today, ePlay is able to continue to reveal actual user data in which to monetize and focus core growth. Understanding ePlay direct-to-consumer revenue potential is a function of downloads, engagement, and Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU).

Big Shot esport competition engagement grew 27% in November 2019

Big Shot has been downloaded over 30,000 times from Apple App and Google Play Stores

Actual ARPDAU was up 9% from USD$1.22 to $1.34 over last 28 days

Big Shot revenue increased 535% month-over-month

Modelling Early Actuals

ePlay continues to communicate how mobile games like Big Shot earn esports and other revenue. The Company combines 3 in-app revenue sources plus ePlay is a diversified mobile sports, esports and entertainment game developer and publisher. With the official launch and early data points, the Company can clearly demonstrate revenue potential. The Company's revenue actuals are still nascent given 39 days of data available since launch. The following updated models based on ePlay monthly actuals inform revenue potential.





Figure 1. Revenue Run Rate projections based on October and November 2019 Actuals.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4439/50296_0e653d636415ab7e_001full.jpg

Metric Model 1 USD Model 2 USD Downloads 300,000** 1,000,000 Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU) $1.34* $1.22* Daily Active Users (DAU) 2% of downloads 5% Yearly Revenue Run Rate $2,934,600

365(300k x 2% x $1.34) $22,265,000 Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) $2.98*** $1.11* CAC Yearly $894,000

$2.98 x 300k $1,110,000 Net Profit $2,040,600 $21,165,000 Margin 70% 95%

* ePlay November 2019 actuals

**ePlay download run rate based on October and November Actuals

*** CAC increased in November due to holiday (Black Friday) ad rate increases. Oct was $1.11

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of the NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries.

