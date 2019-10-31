ePlus : Completes Type 2 SSAE 18 Examination for Managed Services Center and OneSource Family of Software Products

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has successfully completed the Type 2 SSAE 18 (Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements) examination, also commonly referred to as Service Organization and Controls (SOC 1) Report, for its Managed Services Center and OneSource family of software products that provide information technology acquisition, asset management, procurement, and catalog management software services. The Type 2 SSAE 18 examination, formerly known as SSAE 16, was performed in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The SSAE 18 examination provides customers and auditors with an understanding that the description of services and solutions provided by ePlus are fairly presented and suitably designed. The Type 2 component of SSAE 18 provides an objective evaluation that ePlus’ controls were operating effectively during the specified period of the examination.

“Through this SSAE 18 independent examination, ePlus has again shown that our Managed Services Center delivery model is able to provide consistent, repeatable solutions to customers,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of global services for ePlus. “Security and operations optimization continue to be top of mind for organizations, and we are pleased to provide customers with actionable insight and professional technical support to maximize the return of their investments.”

“ePlus is proud to receive our 13th consecutive Independent Auditors Report for Type 2 SSAE 18. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to customers to establish the appropriate control objectives and activities to provide the proper benchmarking for the Type 2 SSAE 18,” said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software.

The ePlus SSAE 18 report includes the service auditor’s opinion that:

The description provided by ePlus fairly presents the Managed Services Center system and OneSource family of software products that was designed and implemented throughout the period of August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

The controls related to the control objectives stated in the description were suitably designed to provide reasonable assurance that the control objectives would be achieved if the controls operated effectively throughout the period of August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, and user entities applied the complementary user entity controls contemplated in the design of ePlus’ controls throughout the period of August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

The controls tested, which together with the complementary user entity controls referred to in the scope paragraph of the report, if operating effectively, were those necessary to provide reasonable assurance that the control objectives stated in the description were achieved, operated effectively throughout the period of August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises cost-effectively monitor, control, and proactively manage their IT infrastructure, and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize internal IT operations and mitigate risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 10 years to a wide range of clients across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers. Visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services for more information.

About ePlus Software, LLC

ePlus Software, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlus Technology, inc., delivers eProcurement and related solutions and services to help public sector clients and commercial organizations across all industries get the most value from their spend. Its diversified portfolio of solutions includes eProcurement, supplier enablement, catalog content management, spend analytics, document management, and asset management. These solutions help drive cost savings, improve compliance, and enhance productivity throughout the organization. ePlus solutions are offered as hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) and traditional enterprise licenses. Visit www.eplus.com/services/supply-chain-solutions for additional details.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

