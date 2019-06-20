ePlus Identifies Cyber Security Risks through New Vulnerability Management Service

HERNDON, Va., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) today announced the launch of Vulnerability Management as a Service, providing identification, prioritization and remediation of organizational cyber security weaknesses that leave data at risk.



The ePlus Vulnerability Management as a Service solution leverages Tenable.io®, the industry’s first Cyber Exposure platform, which is supported by its deep expertise in Vulnerability Management. The service assesses the network and then provides insight into any discovered vulnerabilities. Vulnerabilities are automatically prioritized using Tenable’s newly-released Predictive Prioritization capabilities which dramatically improve remediation efforts by identifying the three percent of flaws that are most likely to be exploited in the near future.

“Vulnerabilities are critical weaknesses that exist across your digital infrastructure, and which heighten the risk to your organization,” said Lee Waskevich, Vice President, Security Solutions at ePlus. “These exposures can be exploited by malicious actors to disrupt critical systems and infrastructure, as well exfiltrate sensitive or personal information. All it takes is a single vulnerability exploited by an attacker to disrupt an entire organization.”

Streamlining control of vulnerability management through ePlus delivers an integrated and proactive approach that provides active monitoring to detect and prioritize responses to discovered vulnerabilities across the entire organizational network.

“Organizations today are grappling with vulnerability overload, with thousands of new flaws discovered every year. To make matters worse, the global cyber workforce shortage leaves security teams with fewer resources to solve this ever-growing problem,” said John Negron, Chief Revenue Officer, Tenable. “This is why we’ve launched Predictive Prioritization as part of our Cyber Exposure platform. With the help of our partners, such as ePlus, we’re letting our shared customers know where they’re exposed, to what extent, and which vulnerabilities should be remediated first. These are all critical components of an effective Cyber Exposure strategy.”

According to Gartner, 99 percent of the vulnerabilities exploited by the end of 2020 will continue to be ones known by security and IT professionals at the time of the incident. Attacks resulting in data loss are usually performed by exploiting known and documented security vulnerabilities in software, network infrastructure, servers, workstations, phone systems, printers and employee devices.

“With the ePlus team providing Vulnerability Management services leveraging Tenable.io for vulnerability management in the cloud, including comprehensive assessments, prioritization and threat research, in-house security teams can focus on higher-value tasks, such as security program improvement and threat hunting,” said Waskevich.

