Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EPlus Inc.    PLUS

EPLUS INC.

(PLUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ePlus Named NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year at Third Annual Channel Connect Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 08:31am EDT

HERNDON, VA., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that ePlus Technology, inc. has been named NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year for its overall FY19 Cloud Data Services revenue, year-over-year sales growth, and a focused Cloud Digital Transformation strategy around cloud offerings.

“Channel partners are critical to helping customers achieve data transformation and today we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Jeff McCullough, vice president, Channel Sales, NetApp. “I congratulate ePlus on being named Cloud First Partner of the Year. Their commitment to performance excellence, innovation and quality has contributed to positive business outcomes for our customers.”

“NetApp has been a strategic partner of ePlus for many years, and their progressive Cloud strategy has driven even more synergies between our organizations over the past few years,” said Justin Mescher, Vice President of Cloud and Data Center Strategy at ePlus. “ePlus has developed a broad cloud services portfolio focused on guiding our customers on their journey to the Cloud. By leveraging Cloud-enabled technologies from NetApp, we’re able to help our customers extend the NetApp enterprise-class functionality from the Data Center into their Public Cloud deployments to accelerate adoption, increase functionality, and simplify management. We are proud and excited to have been selected as NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year and look forward to our continued successful partnership.”

The 2019 Americas Partner Awards were announced on stage at NetApp’s third annual Channel Connect Conference (C3) where strategic partner executives from across the Americas region gathered to hear about NetApp’s strategic vision and engage with NetApp executives.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology.  With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler.  Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac.  The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171.  For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com.  Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook
ePlus.  Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.”  Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends in legislation and regulatory matters; managing a diverse product set of solutions in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; adapting to meet changes in markets and competitive deployments; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; increasing the total number of customers who use our managed services and professional services and continuing to enhance our managed services offerings to remain competitive in the marketplace; performing professional and managed services competently; maintaining our proprietary software and updating our technology infrastructure to remain competitive in the marketplace; reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; changes in the Information Technology (“IT”) industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service (“IaaS”), and software as a service (“SaaS”); our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors’ IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to secure our own customers’ electronic and other confidential information, and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and successfully defend any challenges to the validity of our patents or allegations that we are infringing upon any third-party patents, and the costs associated with those actions, and, when appropriate, license required technology; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Contact:
Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP
ePlus inc.
kparkhurst@eplus.com
703-984-8150

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPLUS INC.
08:31aePlus Named NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year at Third Annual Channel Co..
GL
06/17EPLUS : Expands Managed Services Portfolio to Include Service Desk Offering; Del..
AQ
06/17ePlus Expands Managed Services Portfolio to Include Service Desk Offering
GL
06/11EPLUS : Recognized on CRNs 2019 Solution Provider 500 List
AQ
06/11ePlus Cyber Security Summit to Bring Together Industry Expertise
GL
06/10EPLUS : Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List
AQ
06/10ePlus Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List
GL
06/04ePlus to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
GL
05/29EPLUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
05/29ePlus to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Con..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 1 419 M
EBIT 2020 94,3 M
Net income 2020 58,1 M
Finance 2020 57,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,04
P/E ratio 2021 15,03
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capitalization 972 M
Chart EPLUS INC.
Duration : Period :
ePlus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPLUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 80,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark P. Marron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip G. Norton Executive Chairman
Darren S. Raiguel Chief Operating Officer
Elaine D. Marion Chief Financial Officer
Doug King Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPLUS INC.-1.28%949
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.90%121 590
ACCENTURE30.42%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.72%113 730
VMWARE, INC.21.69%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.56%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About