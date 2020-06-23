ePlus : Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List for the 10th Consecutive Year

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that CRN ® a brand of The Channel Company, has named ePlus to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list for the 10th consecutive year.

Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

From cloud, security and AI to digital infrastructure, network transformation and managed services, ePlus helps organizations navigate their technology options – and then designs, orchestrates and seamlessly implements solutions. With top-level engineering certificates for a broad range of leading IT vendors, ePlus offers multi-vendor IT solutions, optimized for each customer’s specific requirements. ePlus helps its customers achieve positive business outcomes through technology by being a trusted advisor, a hands-on extension of their team, a trainer, a staffing partner, or a proactive monitor and manager of their networks.

“Whether navigating the cloud, securing data, building digitally-enabled infrastructures or providing them with managed services, our customers rely on our partnership and guidance to enable their success,” said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. “Making the CRN SP 500 list for 10 years in a row is testament to our continued commitment and dedication to providing customers with exceptional service and the expertise they need to take their technology to the next level.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

