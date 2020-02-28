ePlus : Named to Elite 150 of CRN's 2020 Managed Service Provider 500 List

Recognized for excellence in managed IT services for the 10th consecutive year, demonstrating the continued portfolio evolution to address customer demand and drive desired business outcomes

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has been named to the CRN® 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, releases the list annually to recognize North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers.

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement, and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs, and secure their environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

“We are honored to be acknowledged by CRN for the 10th consecutive year as part of the MSP 500 list,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of global services for ePlus. “This designation demonstrates our ability to align IT with the business, increasing efficiencies and predictability of spend while leveraging technology to improve our customers’ agility.”

“ePlus continues to proactively expand our Managed Services portfolio. Being named to the CRN Elite 150 reflects the investments we have made to integrate key enhancements, and deliver strategic solutions that help organizations meet their business objectives,” said Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed and executive services for ePlus.

The MSP500 list is featured online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, it connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, the Company draws from its deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises cost-effectively monitor, control, and proactively manage their IT infrastructure, and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize internal IT operations and mitigate risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 10 years to a wide range of clients across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers. Visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services for more information.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

