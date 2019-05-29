ePlus to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

HERNDON, Va., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it will present at 10:50 am ET at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, to be held at the InterContinental Barclay in New York, on Tuesday, June 5, 2019.



About ePlus inc.

