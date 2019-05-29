Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/28 04:00:00 pm
73.63 USD   -2.46%
08:31aePlus to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
05/24EPLUS : Announces Stock Repurchase Program
AQ
05/22EPLUS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
ePlus to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

05/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT

HERNDON, Va., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it will present at 10:50 am ET at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, to be held at the InterContinental Barclay in New York, on Tuesday, June 5, 2019.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology.  With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler.  Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac.  The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171.  For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com.  Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.  ePlus.  Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:
Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP
ePlus inc.
kparkhurst@eplus.com
703-984-8150

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 1 443 M
EBIT 2020 98,1 M
Net income 2020 61,1 M
Finance 2020 55,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,02
P/E ratio 2021 14,48
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Capitalization 1 002 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark P. Marron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip G. Norton Executive Chairman
Darren S. Raiguel Chief Operating Officer
Elaine D. Marion Chief Financial Officer
Doug King Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPLUS INC.3.46%1 002
ACCENTURE26.51%119 606
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%115 671
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.55%111 509
VMWARE, INC.41.17%79 424
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.35%70 389
