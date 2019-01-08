ePower Metals Appoints Tyler Ross VP Investor Relations and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - ePower Metals Inc. (TSXV: EPWR) (the "Company" or "ePower") appoints Tyler Ross VP Investor Relations and announces the grant of incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan, officers of the Company.

Mr. Ross has 18 years of capital market work experience. He has been involved in every stage of business development from inception through to exit. Mr. Ross has worked with many successful public companies, including Fronteer Gold, which went on to sell its asset to Newmont for $2.5-billion. Mr. Ross was also a consultant to Fission Uranium, which was a uranium discovery in the prolific Athabasca basin that went on to be sold to Denison for $80-million. Mr. Ross was also a consultant to Mira Resources, a Nigerian junior oil exploration company. Mr. Ross was also responsible for finding and financing Tranzeo Wireless from its seed round financing until its eventual initial public offering to the senior Toronto Stock Exchange at over $1.50 per share.

Michael Collins, President & CEO states: "I am pleased to welcome Tyler to the ePower Metals team. His experience and expertise will be a great asset to the Company and our stakeholders as we develop our cobalt and gold projects in Idaho, Mexico and Suriname."

ePower has entered into a six-month term contract with Tyler Ross as of January 8th, 2019, which may be extended by mutual agreement or terminated by either party on 30 days notice. Tyler will receive $3,500 per month and has been awarded 150,000 options with an exercise price of $0.22.

The company has granted options to officers of the company to purchase up to an aggregate of 190,000 treasury shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of two years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

ePower Metals Inc.

1507 - 1030 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver BC, V6E 2Y3

Telephone: (604) 428-6128

Facsimile: (604) 428-6430

Website: www.epowermetals.com

