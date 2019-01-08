Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  EPower Metals Inc    EPWMF   CA0402702090

EPOWER METALS INC (EPWMF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 12:31:49 pm
0.1899 USD   +35.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ePower Metals Appoints Tyler Ross VP Investor Relations and Grants Incentive Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:35pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - ePower Metals Inc. (TSXV: EPWR) (the "Company" or "ePower") appoints Tyler Ross VP Investor Relations and announces the grant of incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan, officers of the Company.

Mr. Ross has 18 years of capital market work experience. He has been involved in every stage of business development from inception through to exit. Mr. Ross has worked with many successful public companies, including Fronteer Gold, which went on to sell its asset to Newmont for $2.5-billion. Mr. Ross was also a consultant to Fission Uranium, which was a uranium discovery in the prolific Athabasca basin that went on to be sold to Denison for $80-million. Mr. Ross was also a consultant to Mira Resources, a Nigerian junior oil exploration company. Mr. Ross was also responsible for finding and financing Tranzeo Wireless from its seed round financing until its eventual initial public offering to the senior Toronto Stock Exchange at over $1.50 per share.

Michael Collins, President & CEO states: "I am pleased to welcome Tyler to the ePower Metals team. His experience and expertise will be a great asset to the Company and our stakeholders as we develop our cobalt and gold projects in Idaho, Mexico and Suriname."

ePower has entered into a six-month term contract with Tyler Ross as of January 8th, 2019, which may be extended by mutual agreement or terminated by either party on 30 days notice. Tyler will receive $3,500 per month and has been awarded 150,000 options with an exercise price of $0.22.

The company has granted options to officers of the company to purchase up to an aggregate of 190,000 treasury shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of two years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael Collins
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Nancy Curry
VP Corporate Development
ePower Metals Inc.
1507 - 1030 West Georgia Street,
Vancouver BC, V6E 2Y3
Telephone: (604) 428-6128
Facsimile: (604) 428-6430
Website: www.epowermetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

We seek safe harbor.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPOWER METALS INC
02:35pePower Metals Appoints Tyler Ross VP Investor Relations and Grants Incentive ..
NE
2018ePower Metals Acquires Magenta High Grade Cobalt-Gold Project in Sinaloa, Mex..
NE
2018ePower Metals Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace and DTC Eli..
NE
2018ePower Metals Purchases Connel Creek Cobalt Project, Lillooet Mining District..
NE
2018ePower Metals Stakes Large Cobalt Manganese Target with High-Grade Bulk Tonna..
NE
2018ePower Metals Starts Summer 2018 Exploration Program on Panther Creek Cobalt ..
NE
2018ePower Metals Appoints Michael Kobler to the Board, Files NI43-101 Report on ..
NE
2018ePower Metals Completes Sampling Program for Sweet Repose Adit on Panther Cre..
NE
2018ePower Metals Inc. Announcing Appointment of VP Exploration & VP Corporate De..
NE
2018ePower Metals Inc. Comments on Usgs Report Which Designates Cobalt as a Criti..
NE
More news
Chart EPOWER METALS INC
Duration : Period :
ePower Metals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
J. Michael W. Collins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Clyde Savage Chairman
Simon J. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Fred A. C. Tejada Independent Director
Michael H. Kobler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPOWER METALS INC0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%31 032
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP1.79%24 212
CHINA MOLYBDENUM3.46%11 468
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.3.58%7 949
BOLIDEN2.66%6 045
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.