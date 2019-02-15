Log in
EPR Properties : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

0
02/15/2019 | 04:22pm EST

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.375 per common share is payable March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2019. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.50 per common share, an increase of over 4% over prior year and the Company’s ninth consecutive year with an annual dividend increase.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 551 M
EBIT 2018 354 M
Net income 2018 256 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,79%
P/E ratio 2018 21,71
P/E ratio 2019 22,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,32x
Capitalization 5 552 M
