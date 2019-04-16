EPR Properties : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has
declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend
of $0.375 per common share is payable May 15, 2019 to shareholders of
record on April 30, 2019. This dividend represents an annualized
dividend of $4.50 per common share, an increase of over 4% over prior
year and the Company’s ninth consecutive year with an annual dividend
increase.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that
invests in properties in select market segments which require unique
industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and
attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our
primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.
We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on
key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our
focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the
potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is
available at www.eprkc.com.
