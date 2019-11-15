Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EPR Properties    EPR

EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EPR Properties : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:27pm EST

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.375 per common share is payable December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.50 per common share, an increase of over 4% over prior year and the Company’s ninth consecutive year with an annual dividend increase.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments are nearly $7.2 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPR PROPERTIES
04:27pEPR PROPERTIES : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders
BU
10/30EPR PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
10/30EPR PROPERTIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/30EPR PROPERTIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/29EPR PROPERTIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29EPR PROPERTIES : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/18EPR PROPERTIES : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders
BU
10/08EPR PROPERTIES : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Octob..
BU
09/27EPR PROPERTIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/17EPR PROPERTIES : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 702 M
EBIT 2019 360 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 3 171 M
Yield 2019 6,18%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 12,2x
Capitalization 5 713 M
Chart EPR PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
EPR Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 80,13  $
Last Close Price 72,81  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Silvers President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Trustee
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barrett Brady Independent Trustee
Jack A. Newman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES12.71%5 713
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)54.50%46 452
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION22.53%25 174
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.92%24 445
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES35.89%18 132
W. P. CAREY INC.28.62%14 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group