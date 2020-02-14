EPR Properties : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

Log in
02/14/2020 | 04:55pm EST

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.375 per common share is payable March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2020. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.50 per common share.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have over $6.6 billion in total investments across 43 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 698 M
EBIT 2019 343 M
Net income 2019 208 M
Debt 2019 2 862 M
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 5 509 M
Chart EPR PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
EPR Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 78,38  $
Last Close Price 70,21  $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Silvers President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Trustee
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barrett Brady Independent Trustee
Jack A. Newman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES-0.30%5 509
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)8.92%54 216
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.10%26 413
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION7.01%25 679
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.43%21 298
W. P. CAREY INC.6.66%14 707
