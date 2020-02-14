EPR Properties : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.375 per common share is payable March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2020. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.50 per common share.

About EPR Properties

