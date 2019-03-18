EPR Properties : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.375 per common share is payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.50 per common share, an increase of over 4% over prior year and the Company’s ninth consecutive year with an annual dividend increase.

The Board of Trustees also declared quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders:

5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprC): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019.

9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprE): The Company declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019.

5.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprG): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

