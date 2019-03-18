EPR Properties : Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has
declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend
of $0.375 per common share is payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of
record on March 29, 2019. This dividend represents an annualized
dividend of $4.50 per common share, an increase of over 4% over prior
year and the Company’s ninth consecutive year with an annual dividend
increase.
The Board of Trustees also declared quarterly dividends to preferred
shareholders:
-
5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares
(NYSE:EPRprC): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per
share payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29,
2019.
-
9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares
(NYSE:EPRprE): The Company declared a dividend of $0.5625 per
share payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29,
2019.
-
5.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprG):
The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable April
15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that
invests in properties in select market segments which require unique
industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and
attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our
primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.
We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on
key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our
focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the
potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is
available at www.eprkc.com.
