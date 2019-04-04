EPR Properties : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for April 30, 2019

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release
its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on
Monday, April 29, 2019 at approximately 4 p.m. EDT. Management will host
a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Earnings
Call page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call.
To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted,
provide the passcode 1575826.
You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Earnings Call page
at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that
invests in properties in select market segments which require unique
industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and
attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our
primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.
We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on
key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our
focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the
potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is
available at www.eprkc.com.
