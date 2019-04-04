EPR Properties : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for April 30, 2019

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, April 29, 2019 at approximately 4 p.m. EDT. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Earnings Call page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call. To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted, provide the passcode 1575826.

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Earnings Call page at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005804/en/