EPR Properties : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for April 30, 2019

04/04/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, April 29, 2019 at approximately 4 p.m. EDT. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Earnings Call page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call. To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted, provide the passcode 1575826.

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Earnings Call page at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 600 M
EBIT 2019 335 M
Net income 2019 242 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,71%
P/E ratio 2019 24,52
P/E ratio 2020 24,58
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,79x
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,37x
Capitalization 5 874 M
Chart EPR PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
EPR Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 75,3 $
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Silvers President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Trustee
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barrett Brady Independent Trustee
Jack A. Newman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES22.46%5 830
EQUINIX INC31.04%38 018
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.18%24 945
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.13%22 095
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.55%15 956
WP CAREY INC20.55%12 941
