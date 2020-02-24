EPR Properties : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year-end Results 0 02/24/2020 | 04:20pm EST Send by mail :

Announces Increase in Monthly Dividend and Introduces Guidance for 2020 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions, except per share data): Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenue from continuing operations (1) $ 170.3 $ 150.9 $ 652.0 $ 639.9 Net income available to common shareholders 30.3 48.0 178.1 242.8 Net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share 0.39 0.65 2.32 3.27 Funds From Operations as adjusted (FFOAA) (a non-GAAP financial measure) 99.7 105.1 423.2 460.4 FFOAA per diluted common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1.26 1.39 5.44 6.10 (1) Total revenue from continuing operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 included $4.0 million and $71.3 million, respectively, in prepayment fees related to the pay-off of non-Education mortgage notes. Fourth Quarter Company Headlines Experiential focus announced in November in conjunction with sale of public charter school portfolio

Solid fourth quarter caps off another highly productive year

Guidance introduced for 2020; Significant capital redeployment anticipated

Monthly dividend increase for common shares announced CEO Comments “We had a strong finish to a very productive year,” stated Greg Silvers, President and CEO. “The sale of our public charter school portfolio marked a milestone in refocusing our growth on experiential real estate, which allows us to capitalize on both our extensive history in this sector and the trend of increasing consumer experiential spending. The ongoing durability in our tenant industries offers earnings stability and substantial growth opportunities, positioning us to continue building the premier experiential real estate portfolio.” Portfolio Update As previously announced and further described below, during the fourth quarter, the Company sold the largest portion of its Education portfolio, public charter schools, and is now strategically focused on investing in Experiential properties which the Company believes is a highly enduring and growing sector of the real estate industry. With this change, the Company now classifies its Entertainment and Recreation portfolios as Experiential while its remaining Education portfolio consists primarily of traditional net leases providing additional geographic and operator diversity. The Company's total investments (a non-GAAP financial measure) were approximately $6.7 billion at December 31, 2019 with Experiential totaling $6.0 billion, or 89%, and Education totaling $0.7 billion, or 11%. The Company's Experiential portfolio (excluding property under development) consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at December 31, 2019: 179 theatre properties;

55 eat & play properties (including seven theatres located in entertainment districts);

18 attraction properties;

13 ski properties;

six experiential lodging properties;

one gaming property;

three cultural properties; and

seven fitness & wellness properties. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's owned Experiential portfolio consisted of approximately 19.2 million square feet, which was 99.1% leased and included $36.8 million in construction in progress and $24.6 million in undeveloped land inventory. The Company's Education portfolio consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at December 31, 2019: 72 early childhood education center properties; and

16 private school properties. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's owned Education portfolio consisted of approximately 1.9 million square feet, which was 100% leased and included $3.5 million in undeveloped land inventory. The combined owned portfolio consisted of 21.1 million square feet and was 99.1% leased. Investment Update The Company's investment spending for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $110.0 million (bringing the full year 2019 investment spending to $794.7 million), and included the following: Experiential investment spending during the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $104.7 million, including the acquisition of three theatre properties for approximately $48.6 million, one mortgage note secured by a ski resort totaling $37.0 million and spending on build-to-suit development and redevelopment projects. Education investment spending during the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $5.3 million, including spending on build-to-suit development and redevelopment of early childhood education centers. Capital Recycling During the quarter, the Company completed the sale of its public charter school portfolio through the following transactions: On November 22, 2019, the Company sold 47 public charter school related assets, for net proceeds of approximately $449.6 million. The Company recognized an impairment on this portfolio sale of $21.4 million that included the write-off of non-cash straight-line rent and effective interest receivables totaling $24.8 million.

During the fourth quarter, the Company sold three other public charter schools, one of which was pursuant to a tenant purchase option, for net proceeds totaling $17.9 million and recognized a combined gain of $1.9 million.

On November 2, 2019, the Company received $9.8 million in proceeds representing prepayment in full on a mortgage note receivable that was secured by one public charter school property. Due to the Company's disposition of its remaining public charter school portfolio in 2019, the operating results of all the public charter schools that were sold during 2019 have been classified within discontinued operations in the Company's consolidated statements of income for all periods. Additionally, during the fourth quarter, the Company completed the sale of an attraction property and received an $11.0 million cash payment and provided seller mortgage financing of $27.4 million which matures in five years. Lastly, the Company sold two land parcels for net proceeds of $4.4 million. The Company recognized a combined gain on these sales of $3.7 million. Disposition proceeds (excluding seller mortgage financing) and mortgage note pay-offs (excluding principal amortization and including prepayment fees) totaled $492.7 million and $882.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Balance Sheet Update The Company had a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 4.7x at December 31, 2019. The Company had $528.8 million of unrestricted cash on hand and no outstanding balance under its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at December 31, 2019. During the quarter, the Company issued 223 thousand common shares under its Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Share Purchase Plan for net proceeds of $17.0 million. The year to date issuances under this plan total 4.0 million common shares for net proceeds of $305.9 million. Dividend Information The Company's Board of Trustees declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.3825 per share payable April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.59 per common share, an increase of 2% over the prior year and the Company's tenth consecutive year with a dividend increase. The Company's Board of Trustees also declared its regular quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders of $0.359375 per share on its 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares, $0.5625 per share on its 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares and $0.359375 per share on its 5.75% Series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares, payable April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. 2020 Guidance (Dollars in millions, except per share data): Measure 2020 Guidance Net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share $ 2.92 to $ 3.12 FFOAA per diluted common share $ 5.19 to $ 5.39 Investment spending $ 1,600 to $ 1,800 Disposition proceeds $ 50 to $ 100 The Company is introducing its 2020 guidance for FFOAA per diluted common share of $5.19 to $5.39, the midpoint of which represents approximately 4% growth over 2019 excluding termination and prepayment fees that related primarily to the Company's public charter school portfolio sold in 2019. The 2020 guidance for FFOAA per diluted share is based on a FFO per diluted common share range of $5.17 to $5.37 adjusted for transaction costs and deferred income tax expense. FFO per diluted common share for 2020 is based on a net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share range of $2.92 to $3.12 less estimated gain on sale of real estate of $0.03 and the impact of Series C and Series E dilution of $0.06, plus estimated real estate depreciation of $2.31 and allocated share of joint venture depreciation of $0.03 (in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO). The Company's guidance for 2020 includes an anticipated investment of approximately $1.0 billion in a gaming venue. The Company has entered into a non-binding term sheet with respect to the investment, and made significant progress on the definitive agreements, which the Company expects the parties to finalize and execute in the coming weeks. The Company expects to close this investment in the second quarter of 2020. The Company expects to fund the anticipated gaming venue investment, as well as the other investments included in the investment spending guidance for 2020, with cash on hand or borrowings under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility, as well as debt and equity financing alternatives. The availability and terms of any such financing will depend upon market and other conditions. Additional earnings guidance detail can be found in the Company's supplemental information package available in the Investor Center on the Company's website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals. Conference Call Information Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on February 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The conference will be webcast and can be accessed via the Earnings Call page in the Investor Center on the Company's website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted, provide the passcode 7013678. You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Earnings Call page at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call. Quarterly and Year-end Supplemental The Company's supplemental information package for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 is available in the Investor Center on the Company's website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals. EPR Properties Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rental revenue $ 154,765 $ 133,491 $ 593,022 $ 509,086 Other income 8,386 435 25,920 2,076 Mortgage and other financing income 7,195 16,991 33,027 128,759 Total revenue 170,346 150,917 651,969 639,921 Property operating expense 16,097 8,285 60,739 29,654 Other expense 10,173 325 29,667 443 General and administrative expense 10,831 12,165 46,371 48,889 Severance expense 423 5,938 2,364 5,938 Litigation settlement expense — — — 2,090 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff — — 38,269 31,958 Interest expense, net 34,914 33,584 142,002 135,870 Transaction costs 5,784 1,583 23,789 3,698 Impairment charges 2,206 10,735 2,206 27,283 Depreciation and amortization 42,398 35,728 158,834 138,395 Income before equity in loss from joint ventures, other items and discontinued operations 47,520 42,574 147,728 215,703 Equity in loss from joint ventures (905 ) (5 ) (381 ) (22 ) Gain on sale of real estate 3,717 349 4,174 3,037 Gain on sale of investment in direct financing leases — — — 5,514 Income before income taxes 50,332 42,918 151,521 224,232 Income tax benefit (expense) 530 (108 ) 3,035 (2,285 ) Income from continuing operations $ 50,862 $ 42,810 $ 154,556 $ 221,947 Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations before other items 4,937 11,221 37,241 45,036 Impairment on public charter school portfolio sale (21,433 ) — (21,433 ) — Gain on sale of real estate from discontinued operations 1,931 — 31,879 — (Loss) income from discontinued operations (14,565 ) 11,221 47,687 45,036 Net income 36,297 54,031 202,243 266,983 Preferred dividend requirements (6,034 ) (6,034 ) (24,136 ) (24,142 ) Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 30,263 $ 47,997 $ 178,107 $ 242,841 Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties per share: Continuing operations $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 1.70 $ 2.66 Discontinued operations (0.18 ) 0.15 0.62 0.61 Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.65 $ 2.32 $ 3.27 Continuing operations $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 1.70 $ 2.66 Discontinued operations (0.18 ) 0.15 0.62 0.61 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.65 $ 2.32 $ 3.27 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 78,456 74,343 76,746 74,292 Diluted 78,485 74,402 76,782 74,337 EPR Properties Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $989,254 and $883,174 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively $ 5,197,308 $ 5,024,057 Land held for development 28,080 34,177 Property under development 36,756 287,546 Operating lease right-of-use assets 211,187 — Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 357,391 517,467 Investment in direct financing leases, net — 20,558 Investment in joint ventures 34,317 34,486 Cash and cash equivalents 528,763 5,872 Restricted cash 2,677 12,635 Accounts receivable 86,858 98,369 Other assets 94,174 96,223 Total assets $ 6,577,511 $ 6,131,390 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 122,939 $ 168,463 Operating lease liabilities 235,650 — Dividends payable 35,458 32,799 Unearned rents and interest 74,829 79,051 Debt 3,102,830 2,986,054 Total liabilities 3,571,706 3,266,367 Total equity $ 3,005,805 $ 2,865,023 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,577,511 $ 6,131,390 The historical financial results of the public charter schools sold by the Company in 2019 are reflected in the Company's consolidated statements of income as discontinued operations for all periods presented. The operating results relating to discontinued operations are as follows (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rental revenue $ 5,231 $ 12,024 $ 36,289 $ 47,277 Mortgage and other financing income 1,863 3,546 14,284 13,533 Total revenue 7,094 15,570 50,573 60,810 Property operating expense (11 ) 605 573 1,102 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff 43 — 181 — Interest expense, net (7 ) (69 ) (351 ) (363 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,132 3,813 12,929 15,035 Income from discontinued operations before other items 4,937 11,221 37,241 45,036 Impairment on public charter school portfolio sale (21,433 ) — (21,433 ) — Gain on sale of real estate 1,931 — 31,879 — (Loss) income from discontinued operations $ (14,565 ) $ 11,221 $ 47,687 $ 45,036 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Funds From Operations (FFO) and Funds From Operations As Adjusted (FFOAA) The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. Pursuant to the definition of FFO by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates FFO as net income available to common shareholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from disposition of real estate and impairment losses on real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company has calculated FFO for all periods presented in accordance with this definition. In addition to FFO, the Company presents FFOAA. FFOAA is presented by adding to FFO costs (gain) associated with loan refinancing or payoff, net, transaction costs, severance expense, litigation settlement expense, preferred share redemption costs, termination fees associated with tenants' exercises of public charter school buy-out options and provision for loan losses and subtracting gain on early extinguishment of debt, gain on insurance recovery and deferred income tax (benefit) expense. FFO and FFOAA are widely used measures of the operating performance of real estate companies and are provided here as a supplemental measure to GAAP net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share, and management provides FFO and FFOAA herein because it believes this information is useful to investors in this regard. FFO and FFOAA are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO and FFOAA do not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and are not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and are not to be considered alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of our operations or our cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. It should also be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO and FFOAA the same way so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. The following table summarizes FFO and FFOAA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and reconciles such measures to net income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure: EPR Properties Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FFO: Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 30,263 $ 47,997 $ 178,107 $ 242,841 Gain on sale of real estate (5,648 ) (349 ) (36,053 ) (3,037 ) Gain on sale of investment in direct financing leases — — — (5,514 ) Impairment charges 23,639 10,735 23,639 27,283 Real estate depreciation and amortization 44,242 39,297 170,717 152,508 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 551 56 2,213 226 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 93,047 $ 97,736 $ 338,623 $ 414,307 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 93,047 $ 97,736 $ 338,623 $ 414,307 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,937 1,939 7,754 7,759 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 1,939 7,756 7,756 Diluted FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 96,923 $ 101,614 $ 354,133 $ 429,822 FFOAA: FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 93,047 $ 97,736 338,623 $ 414,307 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff 43 — 38,450 31,958 Transaction costs 5,784 1,583 23,789 3,698 Severance expense 423 5,938 2,364 5,938 Litigation settlement expense — — — 2,090 Termination fees included in gain on sale 1,217 — 24,075 1,864 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (847 ) (182 ) (4,115 ) 573 FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 99,667 $ 105,075 $ 423,186 $ 460,428 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 99,667 $ 105,075 $ 423,186 $ 460,428 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,937 1,939 7,754 7,759 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 1,939 7,756 7,756 Diluted FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 103,543 $ 108,953 $ 438,696 $ 475,943 FFO per common share: Basic $ 1.19 $ 1.31 $ 4.41 $ 5.58 Diluted 1.18 1.30 4.39 5.51 FFOAA per common share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 1.41 $ 5.51 $ 6.20 Diluted 1.26 1.39 5.44 6.10 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 78,456 74,343 76,746 74,292 Diluted 78,485 74,402 76,782 74,337 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted EPS 78,485 74,402 76,782 74,337 Effect of dilutive Series C preferred shares 2,184 2,133 2,164 2,114 Effect of dilutive Series E preferred shares 1,640 1,615 1,631 1,607 Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C and Series E 82,309 78,150 80,577 78,058 Other financial information: Straight-lined rental revenue $ 3,516 $ 3,216 $ 13,552 $ 10,229 Dividends per common share $ 1.125 $ 1.080 $ 4.500 $ 4.320 Amounts above include the impact of discontinued operations, which are separately classified in the consolidated statements of income for all periods. The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO and FFOAA per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Therefore, the additional common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO and FFOAA per share for these periods. Net Debt Net Debt represents debt (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude deferred financing costs, net and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding deferred financing costs, net and reducing debt for cash and cash equivalents on hand, the result provides an estimate of the contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, net of cash available to repay it. The Company believes this calculation constitutes a beneficial supplemental non-GAAP financial disclosure to investors in understanding our financial condition. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. EBITDAre NAREIT developed EBITDAre as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of REITs, independent of a company's capital structure, to provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company. Pursuant to the definition of EBITDAre by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates EBITDAre as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding interest expense (net), income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from disposition of real estate, impairment losses on real estate, costs (gain) associated with loan refinancing or payoff and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Management provides EBITDAre herein because it believes this information is useful to investors as a supplemental performance measure as it can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs. The Company's method of calculating EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in its analysis of the performance of the business and operations of the Company. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it excludes various items that management believes are not indicative of operating performance, and that it is an informative measure to use in computing various financial ratios to evaluate the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDAre (defined above) for the quarter excluding gain on insurance recovery, severance expense, litigation settlement expense, the provision for loan losses, transaction costs and prepayment fees. This number for the quarter is then multiplied by four to get an annual amount. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate our capital structure and the magnitude of our debt against our operating performance. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. In addition, financial institutions use versions of this ratio in connection with debt agreements to set pricing and covenant limitations. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of debt and net income (both reported in accordance with GAAP) to Net Debt, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure) are included in the following tables (unaudited, in thousands): December 31, 2019 2018 Net Debt: Debt $ 3,102,830 $ 2,986,054 Deferred financing costs, net 37,165 33,941 Cash and cash equivalents (528,763 ) (5,872 ) Net Debt $ 2,611,232 $ 3,014,123 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 36,297 $ 54,031 Interest expense, net 34,907 33,515 Income tax (benefit) expense (530 ) 108 Depreciation and amortization 44,530 39,541 Gain on sale of real estate (5,648 ) (349 ) Impairment charges 23,639 10,735 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff 43 — Equity in loss from joint ventures 905 5 EBITDAre (for the quarter) $ 134,143 $ 137,586 Severance expense 423 5,938 Transaction costs 5,784 1,583 Prepayment fees — (7,391 ) Adjusted EBITDA (for the quarter) $ 140,350 $ 137,716 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 561,400 $ 550,864 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 4.7 5.5 (1) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is multiplied by four to calculate an annual amount. Amounts above include the impact of discontinued operations, which are separately classified in the consolidated statements of income. Total Investments Total investments is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the carrying values of real estate investments (before accumulated depreciation), land held for development, property under development, mortgage notes receivable (including related accrued interest receivable), investment in direct financing leases, net, investment in joint ventures, intangible assets, gross (before accumulated amortization and included in other assets) and notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (included in other assets). Total investments is a useful measure for management and investors as it illustrates across which asset categories the Company's funds have been invested. Our method of calculating total investments may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of total investments to total assets (computed in accordance with GAAP) is included in the following table (unaudited, in thousands): December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Total Investments: Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation $ 5,197,308 $ 5,024,057 Add back accumulated depreciation on real estate investments 989,254 883,174 Land held for development 28,080 34,177 Property under development 36,756 287,546 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 357,391 517,467 Investment in direct financing leases, net — 20,558 Investment in joint ventures 34,317 34,486 Intangible assets, gross (1) 57,385 51,414 Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (1) 14,026 5,445 Total investments $ 6,714,517 $ 6,858,324 Total investments $ 6,714,517 $ 6,858,324 Cash and cash equivalents 528,763 5,872 Restricted cash 2,677 12,635 Operating lease right-of-use assets 211,187 — Accounts receivable 86,858 98,369 Less: accumulated depreciation on real estate investments (989,254 ) (883,174 ) Less: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (12,693 ) (8,923 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,456 48,287 Total assets $ 6,577,511 $ 6,131,390 (1) Included in other assets in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. Other assets include the following: December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Intangible assets, gross $ 57,385 $ 51,414 Less: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (12,693 ) (8,923 ) Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net 14,026 5,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,456 48,287 Total other assets $ 94,174 $ 96,223 About EPR Properties EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have over $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. 