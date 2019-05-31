EPR Properties to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that Gregory Silvers, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation regarding the Company at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference.

The presentation will be at the New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:15 AM Eastern time. For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live webcast will be available at https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/epr-properties. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.9 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

