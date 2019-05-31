EPR Properties to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that Gregory Silvers,
President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation
regarding the Company at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference.
The presentation will be at the New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY on
Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:15 AM Eastern time. For investors
interested in listening to the presentation, a live webcast will be
available at https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/epr-properties.
A replay will be available for 90 days.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that
invests in properties in select market segments which require unique
industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and
attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.9 billion and our
primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.
We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on
key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our
focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the
potential for higher growth and better yields.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005559/en/