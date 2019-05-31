Log in
EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
EPR Properties to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

05/31/2019

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that Gregory Silvers, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation regarding the Company at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference.

The presentation will be at the New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:15 AM Eastern time. For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live webcast will be available at https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/epr-properties. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.9 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 621 M
EBIT 2019 311 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 25,59
P/E ratio 2020 24,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,10x
Capitalization 5 854 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Silvers President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Trustee
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barrett Brady Independent Trustee
Jack A. Newman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES22.22%5 854
EQUINIX INC38.22%40 968
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.10.48%24 519
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.14%21 792
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES25.10%16 437
VORNADO REALTY TRUST7.06%12 676
