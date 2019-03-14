Eprice : Deposito di ulteriore documentazione per Assemblea Azionisti 16 aprile 2019

COMUNICATO STAMPA

DEPOSITO DI ULTERIORE DOCUMENTAZIONE PER L'ASSEMBLEA DEGLI AZIONISTI DEL 16

APRILE 2019

Milano, 14 marzo 2019

Si rende noto che in data odierna è stata messa a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet www.corporate.eprice.it (sezione Governance / Assemblea degli Azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato 1Info (www.1info.it) ulteriore documentazione relativa all'assemblea degli azionisti del 16 aprile 2019:

- relazione illustrativa del Consiglio di Amministrazione sul punto all'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea Straordinaria

- relazione sulla Remunerazione predisposta ai sensi degli artt. 123-ter del TUF e 84-quater del Regolamento adottato dalla Consob con delibera n. 11971 del 14 maggio 1999 e successive modifiche ed integrazioni

- documento informativo relativo al Piano di Stock Grant 2019 ai sensi dell'art. 84-bis del regolamento Emittenti

- documento informativo relativo al Piano di Stock Option 2019-2021 ai sensi dell'art. 84-bis del regolamento Emittenti

ePRICE è l'azienda leader dell'e-Commerce italiano. Fondata da Paolo Ainio e quotata dal 2015 sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, è una delle più importanti Internet Company del Paese, con ricavi pari a 164 milioni di euro e GMV1 (Gross Merchandise Volume) pari a 234 milioni di euro nel 2018. ePRICE è uno dei principali negozi online italiani, specializzato nella vendita di prodotti high-tech (elettronica) e leader nel segmento dei grandi elettrodomestici venduti online. ePRICE ha lanciato a gennaio la piattaforma mobile integrata Home Service, che gestisce le consegne e installazioni premium, con una copertura di 16 milioni di abitanti. ePRICE gestisce un network di 128 Pick&Pay distribuiti in 109 città, punti di ritiro e di pagamento che uniscono i vantaggi di acquistare online con la comodità e la sicurezza del negozio sotto casa.

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF FURTHER INFORMATION FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 16, 2019

Milan, 14 March 2019

Notice is hereby given that today has been made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the website www.corporate.eprice.it (section Governance / Shareholders' Meeting) and at the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it) the following documentation for the shareholders' meeting of April 16, 2018:

• Report of the Board of Directors on the item on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

• Remuneration report pursuant to articles 123-ter of the TUF and 84-quater of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments and additions

• Report relating to the Stock Grant Plan 2019 pursuant to art. 84-bis of the Issuers Regulation

• Report relating to the Stock Option Plan 2019-2021 pursuant to art. 84-bis of the Issuers Regulation

ePRICE is Italy's leading e-Commerce company. Founded by Paolo Ainio and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015, it is one of the leading internet companies in Italy with revenues of Euro 164 million and GMV10 (Gross Merchandise Volume) of Euro 234 million in 2018. ePRICE is one of the largest online stores in Italy specialised in high-tech products (electronics) and is the leader in the sale of major domestic appliances online. In January, ePRICE launched the Home Service Mobile Platform to manage premium delivery and installation services, which covers 16 million residents. ePRICE manages a network of 128 Pick&Pay locations in 109 cities, which combine the advantages of buying online and the convenience and security of a neighbourhood shop.