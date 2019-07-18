Eprice : Nomina di un nuovo consigliere e modifica del calendario finanziario

ePrice S.p.A. comunica che il Consiglio di Amministrazione, con deliberazione approvata dal Collegio Sindacale, ha nominato, in sostituzione dell'ing. Roberta Vercellotti dimessasi in data 14 maggio 2019, a far data da oggi, la dott.ssa Paola Mungo come consigliere indipendente e non esecutivo.

PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW INDIPENDENT MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

MODIFICATION OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Milan, 18 July 2019

Appointment of a new independent member of the Board of Directors

ePrice S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors, with a resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, in order to replace Ms. Roberta Vercellotti resigning on May 14, 2019, has appointed Ms. Paola Mungo as independent and non-executive director, as from today.

Paola Mungo shall remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.

The appointment of the new member of the Board of Directors took place pursuant the provisions of law and the articles of association.

Modification of Financial Calendar

The Board of Directors of ePRICE S.P.A. partially modified the previously announced financial calendar. The new date for the approval of the Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30th, 2019 is August 1, 2019. Following the modified 2019 financial calendar.

August 1, 2019 Approval of Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30th, 2019

November 12, 2019 Approval of 9M Financial Report as of September 30th, 2019

ePRICE is Italy's leading e-Commerce company. It was founded by Paolo Ainio, and has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015. ePRICE is one of the country's most important Internet companies, with revenues of €164 million and GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of €234 million in 2018. It is one of the leading online Italian stores specialising in the sale of high-tech products (electronics), and a leader in the segment of large appliances sold online. It has launched the Home Service integrated mobile platform on the Italian market, which smartly manages deliveries and installations of large household appliances, with coverage of 16 million inhabitants. ePRICE manages a network of 130 Pick&Pay spread across 109 cities, collection and payment points that combine the advantages of buying online with the convenience and security of a neighbourhood store.

