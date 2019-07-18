Log in
Eprice : Nomina di un nuovo consigliere e modifica del calendario finanziario

07/18/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA

NOMINA DI UN NUOVO CONSIGLIERE INDIPENDENTE E MODIFICA DEL CALENDARIO FINANZIARIO

Milano, 18 luglio 2019

Nomina di un nuovo consigliere indipendente

ePrice S.p.A. comunica che il Consiglio di Amministrazione, con deliberazione approvata dal Collegio Sindacale, ha nominato, in sostituzione dell'ing. Roberta Vercellotti dimessasi in data 14 maggio 2019, a far data da oggi, la dott.ssa Paola Mungo come consigliere indipendente e non esecutivo.

Paola Mungo resterà in carica sino alla prossima Assemblea degli Azionisti.

La nomina del nuovo membro dell'organo amministrativo è avvenuta in conformità alle previsioni di legge e di Statuto.

La documentazione relativa al profilo del nuovo Consigliere è reperibile sul sito internet corporate.eprice.it(sezione Governance/Assemblea degli Azionisti)

Modifica del Calendario Finanziario

A parziale rettifica del calendario finanziario già reso noto, si informa che è stata anticipata al giorno 1 agosto 2019 la riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione di ePRICE S.P.A. per l'approvazione della Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2019. Di seguito il Calendario Finanziario 2019, modificato sulla base di quanto sopra.

1 agosto 2019

Approvazione della Relazione Finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2019

12 novembre 2019 Approvazione Resoconto Intermedio di Gestione al 30 settembre 2019

***

Il comunicato stampa è disponibile sui siti www.corporate.eprice.ite www.1info.it

***

ePRICE è l'azienda leader dell'e-Commerce italiano. Fondata da Paolo Ainio e quotata dal 2015 sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, è una delle più importanti Internet Company del Paese, con ricavi pari a 164 milioni di euro e GMV1 (Gross Merchandise Volume) pari a 234 milioni di euro nel 2018. ePRICE è uno dei principali negozi online italiani, specializzato nella vendita di prodotti high-tech (elettronica) e leader nel segmento dei grandi elettrodomestici venduti online. Ha lanciato sul mercato italiano la piattaforma mobile integrata Home Service, che gestisce in modo smart le consegne e installazioni di grandi elettrodomestici, con una copertura di 16 milioni di abitanti. ePRICE gestisce un network di 128 Pick&Pay distribuiti in 109 città, punti di ritiro e di pagamento che uniscono i vantaggi di acquistare online con la comodità e la sicurezza del negozio sotto casa.

Per maggiori informazioni:

ePRICE S.p.A.

Image Building

Gabriele Colasanto

Simona Raffaelli, Emilia Pezzini, Vanessa Gloria

Corporate Development Manager & Investor Relator

Media Relations

Tel. + 39 02 303151

+39 02.89011300

investor.relations@eprice.it

eprice@imagebuilding.it

1

corporate.eprice.it

PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW INDIPENDENT MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

MODIFICATION OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Milan, 18 July 2019

Appointment of a new independent member of the Board of Directors

ePrice S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors, with a resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, in order to replace Ms. Roberta Vercellotti resigning on May 14, 2019, has appointed Ms. Paola Mungo as independent and non-executive director, as from today.

Paola Mungo shall remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.

The appointment of the new member of the Board of Directors took place pursuant the provisions of law and the articles of association.

Modification of Financial Calendar

The Board of Directors of ePRICE S.P.A. partially modified the previously announced financial calendar. The new date for the approval of the Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30th, 2019 is August 1, 2019. Following the modified 2019 financial calendar.

August 1, 2019

Approval of Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30th, 2019

November 12, 2019 Approval of 9M Financial Report as of September 30th, 2019

***

The press release is available on the websites www.corporate.eprice.itand www.1info.it

***

ePRICE is Italy's leading e-Commerce company. It was founded by Paolo Ainio, and has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015. ePRICE is one of the country's most important Internet companies, with revenues of €164 million and GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of €234 million in 2018. It is one of the leading online Italian stores specialising in the sale of high-tech products (electronics), and a leader in the segment of large appliances sold online. It has launched the Home Service integrated mobile platform on the Italian market, which smartly manages deliveries and installations of large household appliances, with coverage of 16 million inhabitants. ePRICE manages a network of 130 Pick&Pay spread across 109 cities, collection and payment points that combine the advantages of buying online with the convenience and security of a neighbourhood store.

ePRICE S.p.A.

Image Building

Gabriele Colasanto

Simona Raffaelli, Emilia Pezzini, Vanessa Gloria

Corporate Development Manager & Investor Relator

Media Relations

Tel. + 39 02 303151

+39 02.89011300

investor.relations@eprice.it

eprice@imagebuilding.it

2

corporate.eprice.it

Disclaimer

ePRICE S.p.A published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:39:07 UTC
