Eprice : Nomina di un nuovo consigliere e modifica del calendario finanziario

COMUNICATO STAMPA
NOMINA DI UN NUOVO CONSIGLIERE INDIPENDENTE E MODIFICA DEL CALENDARIO FINANZIARIO
Milano, 18 luglio 2019
Nomina di un nuovo consigliere indipendente
ePrice S.p.A. comunica che il Consiglio di Amministrazione, con deliberazione approvata dal Collegio Sindacale, ha nominato, in sostituzione dell'ing. Roberta Vercellotti dimessasi in data 14 maggio 2019, a far data da oggi, la dott.ssa Paola Mungo come consigliere indipendente e non esecutivo.
Paola Mungo resterà in carica sino alla prossima Assemblea degli Azionisti.
La nomina del nuovo membro dell'organo amministrativo è avvenuta in conformità alle previsioni di legge e di Statuto.
La documentazione relativa al profilo del nuovo Consigliere è reperibile sul sito internet corporate.eprice.it(sezione Governance/Assemblea degli Azionisti)
Modifica del Calendario Finanziario
A parziale rettifica del calendario finanziario già reso noto, si informa che è stata anticipata al giorno 1 agosto 2019 la riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione di ePRICE S.P.A. per l'approvazione della Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2019. Di seguito il Calendario Finanziario 2019, modificato sulla base di quanto sopra.
1 agosto 2019
Approvazione della Relazione Finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2019
***
***
ePRICE è l'azienda leader dell'e-Commerce italiano. Fondata da Paolo Ainio e quotata dal 2015 sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, è una delle più importanti Internet Company del Paese, con ricavi pari a 164 milioni di euro e GMV1 (Gross Merchandise Volume) pari a 234 milioni di euro nel 2018. ePRICE è uno dei principali negozi online italiani, specializzato nella vendita di prodotti high-tech (elettronica) e leader nel segmento dei grandi elettrodomestici venduti online. Ha lanciato sul mercato italiano la piattaforma mobile integrata Home Service, che gestisce in modo smart le consegne e installazioni di grandi elettrodomestici, con una copertura di 16 milioni di abitanti. ePRICE gestisce un network di 128 Pick&Pay distribuiti in 109 città, punti di ritiro e di pagamento che uniscono i vantaggi di acquistare online con la comodità e la sicurezza del negozio sotto casa.
PRESS RELEASE
APPOINTMENT OF A NEW INDIPENDENT MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND
MODIFICATION OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Milan, 18 July 2019
Appointment of a new independent member of the Board of Directors
ePrice S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors, with a resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, in order to replace Ms. Roberta Vercellotti resigning on May 14, 2019, has appointed Ms. Paola Mungo as independent and non-executive director, as from today.
Paola Mungo shall remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.
The appointment of the new member of the Board of Directors took place pursuant the provisions of law and the articles of association.
Modification of Financial Calendar
The Board of Directors of ePRICE S.P.A. partially modified the previously announced financial calendar. The new date for the approval of the Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30th, 2019 is August 1, 2019. Following the modified 2019 financial calendar.
August 1, 2019
Approval of Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30th, 2019
***
***
ePRICE is Italy's leading e-Commerce company. It was founded by Paolo Ainio, and has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015. ePRICE is one of the country's most important Internet companies, with revenues of €164 million and GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of €234 million in 2018. It is one of the leading online Italian stores specialising in the sale of high-tech products (electronics), and a leader in the segment of large appliances sold online. It has launched the Home Service integrated mobile platform on the Italian market, which smartly manages deliveries and installations of large household appliances, with coverage of 16 million inhabitants. ePRICE manages a network of 130 Pick&Pay spread across 109 cities, collection and payment points that combine the advantages of buying online with the convenience and security of a neighbourhood store.
