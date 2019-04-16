PRESS RELEASE

ePRICE: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING RESOLUTIONS

•Approval of the company's financial statements for the fiscal year ending 31st December 2018

•Appointment of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors

•Paolo Ainio confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Milan, 16 april 2019

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of ePRICE, the leading Italian e-Commerce company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015, was held today.

Financial Statement as of 31st December 2018

The Shareholders' Meeting reviewed the Consolidated Financial Accounts, examined and approved by majority the separated Financial Statements as of 31st December 2018 and resolved to carry forward the net loss for the period amounting to c. 1.8 million euro.

Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter of Leg. Decree 58/1998

The Shareholders' meeting approved the Remuneration Report of officers in accordance to article 123-ter of Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation.

Appointment of Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

The Shareholders' Meeting called to decide on the renewal of the Board of Directors, established the number of its members at 11. The list presented by Paolo Ainio, Pups Srl, Vis Value participations S.r.l., Pietro Boroli and Micheli Associati S.r.l. obtained the majority of the votes and appointed: Paolo Ainio, Roberto Mazzei, Pietro Boroli, Matteo Renzulli, Chiara Burberi, Piero Galli, Annunziata Melaccio, Roberta Vercellotti, Arabella Caporello, Pierluigi Bernasconi. The ten directors appointed by the majority list are joined by Moshe Sade Bar, in representation of the list presented by Arepo BZ Sàrl. The Shareholders Meeting confirmed Paolo Ainio as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board will remain in office until the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2021.

Roberto Mazzei, Chiara Burberi, Piero Galli, Annunziata Melaccio, Arabella Caporello and Moshe Sade Bar have declared to be in possession of the independence requirements referred to in article 148, paragraph 3, of the legislative decree 24 February 1998 n. 58 ("TUF").

The Shareholders' Meeting also appointed the Board of Statutory Auditors which will remain in office until the approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2021, which is composed of: Giorgio Amato - Chairman

-with Stefania Bettoni and Gabriella Chersicla - Standing Auditors - determining the corresponding remuneration of the Auditors and of the Board.

The following equity investments were declared by the Directors in ePRICE SpA at the time of their appointment: Paolo Ainio, n. 9,452,615 shares (equal to 22.88% of the Share Capital) held directly and indirectly through Pups S.r.l. and Arepo Fiduciaria S.p.A., Pietro Boroli, directly and indirectly through Vis Value S.r.l. n. 2,181,200 shares (equal to 5.28% of the Share Capital), Roberto Mazzei, directly and indirectly through Benedettina S.r.l. n. 505.630 (equal to 1.2% of the share capital).

The Chairman Paolo Ainio expressed his deepest gratitude to the outgoing directors for their efforts for the Group in these years of fruitful collaboration.

1

corporate.eprice.it