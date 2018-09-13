Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Epsilon Energy Limited    EPS   CA2943751008

EPSILON ENERGY LIMITED (EPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Epsilon Energy : Announces Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 12:13am CEST

News Release

EPSILON ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING

Houston, Texas - September 13, 2018 - Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (TSX:EPS) announced today that the annual general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on October 3, 2018 in Houston, Texas. The notice of meeting, management information circular and proxy are now available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.Each Epsilon shareholder who is entitled to attend shareholder meetings is encouraged to participate in the Meeting and shareholders are urged to vote in person or by proxy on the matters to be considered. The Company held a special meeting on June 28, 2018 to consider the domestication of the Company from Alberta, Canada to Delaware, USA. However, as the domestication has not yet occurred, the Company determined to proceed with its 2018 annual meeting in accordance with Alberta law. This is the reason for the delay in holding the annual meeting later than six months from its year end.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Disclaimer

Epsilon Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 22:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPSILON ENERGY LIMITED
12:13aEPSILON ENERGY : Announces Annual General Meeting
PU
09/12EPSILON ENERGY : Announces Annual Meeting
AQ
09/04Today's Research Reports on Toscana Energy Income, Seven Generations Energy, ..
AC
08/30EPSILON ENERGY : Announces Development Agreement on NW STACK Assets and Reports ..
AQ
08/06Today's Research Reports on Alacer Gold, Toscana Energy Income, Pine Cliff En..
AC
06/29Today's Research Reports on Condor Petroleum, Kelt Exploration, Pine Cliff En..
AC
06/28EPSILON ENERGY : Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting
AQ
05/08EPSILON ENERGY : to Reschedule Special Meeting
AQ
03/22EPSILON ENERGY LTD. : Announces Full Year 2017 Results
AQ
03/22EPSILON ENERGY LIMITED : Today’s Research Reports on Epsilon Energy, Husky Energ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Epsilon Energy reports Q2 results 
03/22Epsilon Energy reports Q4 results 
03/09EPSILON ENERGY : Will Diversification Work? 
2017Epsilon Energy reports Q1 results 
2017Epsilon Energy reports Q4 results 
Chart EPSILON ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Epsilon Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPSILON ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick Raleigh Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
Henry N. Clanton Chief Operating Officer
B. Lane Bond Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Matthew Waller Dougherty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPSILON ENERGY LIMITED-17.76%105
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.21%83 055
CNOOC LTD24.42%79 225
EOG RESOURCES7.70%67 315
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.37%58 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.81%39 087
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.