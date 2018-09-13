Epsilon Energy : Announces Annual General Meeting

News Release

EPSILON ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING

Houston, Texas - September 13, 2018 - Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (TSX:EPS) announced today that the annual general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on October 3, 2018 in Houston, Texas. The notice of meeting, management information circular and proxy are now available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.Each Epsilon shareholder who is entitled to attend shareholder meetings is encouraged to participate in the Meeting and shareholders are urged to vote in person or by proxy on the matters to be considered. The Company held a special meeting on June 28, 2018 to consider the domestication of the Company from Alberta, Canada to Delaware, USA. However, as the domestication has not yet occurred, the Company determined to proceed with its 2018 annual meeting in accordance with Alberta law. This is the reason for the delay in holding the annual meeting later than six months from its year end.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com