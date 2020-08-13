Epsilon Energy : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
08/13/2020 | 05:28pm EDT
News Release
EPSILON REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Houston, Texas - August 13, 2020 - Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported second quarter 2020 financial and operating results and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release.
Net cash provided by operations of $3.1 million and $8.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, with free cash flow (FCF) of $1.3 million and $4.2 million for the same periods.
Realized gas prices of $1.36/Mcfe, (excluding hedges) and $1.75/Mcfe (including hedges).
Returned $0.4 million to shareholders through open market purchases of 169,285 shares through June 30, 2020 for an average price of $2.51/share. Following the June 30, 2020 deadline for the previously announced Tender Offer, $7.15 million was returned to shareholders in exchange for 2,337,034 shares which were properly tendered representing 8.9% of outstanding shares for $3.06/share.
Marcellus net revenue interest (NRI) gas production averaged 30.6 MMcf/d (Working Interest of 35.2 MM/d) for the second quarter.
During the second quarter the Marcellus operator turned to sales 4 Gross wells (0.16 Net wells). In addition, during the quarter, at the request of the upstream producers (including Epsilon), the operator of the Auburn System reduced the gathering pressure in a step-wise manner to 550 psi from the historical gathering pressure of 700 psi. This reduced pressure allowed all wells to increase production in varying degrees. The June 30th, 2020 NRI exit rate was 39.6 MMcf/d (Working Interest of 45.5 MMcfe/d).
Auburn System gathered and delivered 15.6 Bcfe gross (5.5 Bcfe net to Epsilon's interest) which represents approximately 86% of maximum throughput as currently configured. The June 30th exit gathering volume rate was 183.6 MMcf/d.
Total revenues of $6.3 million; net loss of $0.6 million; and EBITDA of $3.1 million for the quarter.
Cash at quarter end of $16.3 million.
Net loss before tax of $0.74 million for the quarter included a bad debt allowance of $0.82 million.
Operating expenses including SG&A was $1.19/Mcfe and $1.09/Mcfe excluding $0.3 million of non-recurring legal costs.
Michael Raleigh, CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the financial performance of the company as we continue to generate free cash flow even within a challenged price environment. At the current production rate and natural gas prices for the remainder of the year we anticipate the company should be able to generate $9.0 - $10.0 million of free cash flow for the full year. We anticipate exiting the year between 32-33 MMcfe/d of NRI production. Epsilon recorded a bad debt reserve of $0.8 million related to a receivable from a shipper on the Auburn Gas Gathering system who filed for bankruptcy protection during the quarter. Post-filing, the shipper continues to invest capital in both existing and new wells in the contract area. While we ultimately believe that it is possible that some, if not all, of this receivable may be collected, the timing is uncertain, and therefore we recognized this as an allowance for bad debt. As anticipated, the restraint in capital spending across the E&P industry that began in the first quarter of 2020 is having a meaningful impact on natural gas supply. Although the natural gas supply/demand balance has been disappointing this past quarter due to exiting the mild winter with high storage levels and the curtailment of LNG exports, the market is beginning to discount a much tighter balance in 2021 as evidenced by higher prices for future delivery of natural gas.
In June, Epsilon elected to participate in three new wells proposed by the operator. While Epsilon's net interest is minor, these wells are all long reach horizontals, and two of the wells are targeting the Upper Marcellus zone which should provide more productivity data on the Upper Marcellus helping us to better understand how to efficiently develop the significant potential of our acreage."
Financial and Operating Results
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Natural gas revenue
$
3,876,340
$
4,330,013
$
7,896,104
$
9,764,948
Volume (MMcf)
2,858
1,920
5,585
3,743
Avg. Price ($/Mcf)
$
1.36
$
2.26
$
1.41
$
2.61
PA Exit Rate (MMcfpd)
45.5
21.2
45.5
21.2
Oil and other liquids revenue
$
138,707
$
168,465
$
230,087
$
241,193
Volume (MBO)
4.8
4.8
7.9
7.8
Avg. Price ($/Bbl)
$
29.10
$
35.43
$
29.15
$
30.88
Gathering system revenue
$
2,263,740
$
2,265,094
$
4,580,442
$
4,703,445
Total Revenues
$
6,278,787
$
6,763,572
$
12,706,633
$
14,709,586
Capital Expenditures
Epsilon's capital expenditures were $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This capital was mainly residual spending for the completion of four wells drilled in Q1 2020 in Pennsylvania as well as expenditures for the Auburn Gas Gathering system.
Marcellus Operational Guidance
During the second quarter of 2020, the operator completed, tested and turned to sales 4 gross (0.16 net to EPSN) wells. In June, the operator proposed 3 gross (.03 net to EPSN) wells in which Epsilon elected to participate with a required capital commitment of less than $250,000.
Second Quarter Results
Epsilon generated revenues of $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.36/Mcf (excluding hedges) for Marcellus Upstream operations in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the second quarter were $1.4 million.
The Auburn Gas Gathering system delivered 15.6 Bcfe of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 23.3 Bcfe during the first quarter of 2020. Primary gathering volumes were flat quarter over quarter at 15.1 Bcfe. Imported cross-flow volumes decreased 94% to 0.5 Bcfe.
Epsilon reported net after tax loss of $0.6 million attributable to common shareholders or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $3.8 million, and $0.14 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Epsilon's Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $3.1 million as compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Recent Developments
Epsilon is closely monitoring the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of our business and geographies, including how it has impacted, and may in the future impact our operations, financial results, liquidity, contractors, customers, employees and vendors. Epsilon has also taken, and is continuing to take, proactive steps to manage any disruption in our business caused by COVID-19. For instance, the Company was an early adopter in employing a work-from-home system, even before any government mandate on non-essential businesses was enacted. Epsilon increased its technology platform, infrastructure and security to allow for a work- from-home environment ahead of the actual need, and therefore, once the hypothetical became a reality, we believe Epsilon was ahead of many companies in this respect. Epsilon has also deployed additional layered safety protocols at our office in order to keep our employees safe and to keep our operations running without material disruption.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.
The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company's actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.
Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.
Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production.
The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves.
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(All amounts stated in US$)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues from contracts with customers:
Gas, oil, NGLs and condensate revenue
$
Gas gathering and compression revenue
Total revenue
Operating costs and expenses:
Lease operating expenses
Gathering system operating expenses
Development geological and geophysical expenses
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
Impairment of proved properties
Gain on sale of property
Bad debt expense
General and administrative expenses:
Stock based compensation expense
Other general and administrative expenses
Total operating costs and expenses
Operating income (loss)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
Interest expense
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts
Other income (expense)
Other income (expense), net
Income (loss) before income tax expense
Income tax expense (recovery)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
Currency translation adjustments
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
Net income (loss) per share, basic
$
Net income (loss) per share, diluted
$
4,015,047 $
2,263,740
6,278,787
2,034,120
79,702
2,273
2,577,770
-
-
819,000
172,052
1,236,729
6,921,646
(642,859)
13,041
(28,317)
(85,348)
(3)
(100,627)
(743,486)
(177,452)
(566,034) $
6,132
(559,902) $
(0.02) $
(0.02) $
4,498,478 $
2,265,094
6,763,572
1,583,895
238,886
83,748
1,953,171
-
(929,827)
-
133,721
921,307
3,984,901
2,778,671
46,598
(29,010)
2,734,988
431
2,753,007
5,531,678
1,693,820
3,837,858 $
1,052
3,838,910 $
0.14 $
0.14 $
8,126,191
$
10,006,141
4,580,442
4,703,445
12,706,633
14,709,586
4,081,887
3,302,188
177,480
551,673
4,902
83,748
4,992,146
3,778,903
1,760,000
-
-
(929,827)
819,000
-
345,971
267,441
2,244,842
2,260,868
14,426,228
9,314,994
(1,719,595)
5,394,592
34,570
89,289
(56,323)
(56,619)
1,635,669
2,224,234
(2,227)
454
1,611,689
2,257,358
(107,906)
7,651,950
147,829
2,440,416
(255,735)
$
5,211,534
6,018
11,844
(249,717)
$
5,223,378
(0.01)
$
0.19
(0.01)
$
0.19
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,305,204
$
14,052,417
and nil at December 31, 2019
3,306,646
4,296,917
Fair value of derivatives
1,257,702
1,999,802
Prepaid income taxes
1,515,952
1,641,501
Other current assets
199,441
433,687
T otal current assets
22,584,945
22,424,324
Non-current assets
Property and equipment:
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method
Proved properties
132,997,655
130,819,256
Unproved properties
21,175,910
21,047,512
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment
(94,789,633)
(89,255,035)
T otal oil and gas properties, net
59,383,932
62,611,733
Gathering system
41,587,171
41,445,225
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment
(31,064,707)
(29,961,690)
T otal gathering system, net
10,522,464
11,483,535
Land
375,314
375,314
Buildings and other property and equipment, net
350,270
211,879
T otal property and equipment, net
70,631,980
74,682,461
O ther assets:
Restricted cash
564,248
561,294
Prepaid drilling costs
2,425
1,124
T otal non-current assets
71,198,653
75,244,879
Total assets
$
93,783,598
$
97,669,203
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHO LDERS' EQ UITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable trade
$
1,542,637
$
2,828,495
Royalties payable
1,095,343
1,306,922
Accrued capital expenditures
197,158
627,356
Accrued gathering fees
615,548
373,929
Other accrued liabilities
386,686
858,188
Asset retirement obligation
1,555,075
1,503,978
T otal current liabilities
5,392,447
7,498,868
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligation
1,459,838
1,405,877
Deferred income taxes
12,399,263
12,401,464
T otal non-current liabilities
13,859,101
13,807,341
Total liabilities
19,251,548
21,306,209
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
Shareholders' equity
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 26,790,985 issued and
26,133,671 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 26,790,985 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2019.
140,808,923
140,808,923
T reasury shares, 657,314 at June 30, 2020
(1,927,198)
-
Additional paid-in capital
7,375,459
7,029,488
Accumulated deficit
(81,541,630)
(81,285,895)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,816,496
9,810,478
T otal shareholders' equity
74,532,050
76,362,994
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
93,783,598
$
97,669,203
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(255,735)
$
5,211,534
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
4,992,146
3,778,903
Impairment of proved properties
1,760,000
-
Bad debt expense
819,000
-
Gain on sale/disposal of properties
-
(929,827)
Gain on derivative contracts
(1,635,669)
(2,224,234)
Cash received from (paid for) settlements of derivative contracts
2,377,769
187,420
Stock-based compensation expense
345,971
267,441
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
(2,201)
2,393,228
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
171,271
1,473,287
Prepaid income taxes and other current assets
359,795
(595,604)
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities
(630,262)
(1,526,708)
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,302,085
8,035,440
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of unproved oil and gas properties
-
(596,500)
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties
(128,398)
(822,006)
Additions to proved oil and gas properties
(3,691,409)
(1,846,040)
Additions to gathering system properties
(152,256)
(163,075)
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment
(151,800)
-
Prepaid drilling costs
(1,301)
(2,101,510)
Proceeds from sale of leases
-
929,827
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,125,164)
(4,599,304)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Buyback of common shares
(1,927,198)
(1,233,645)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,927,198)
(1,233,645)
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
6,018
11,844
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,255,741
2,214,335
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
14,613,711
14,959,518
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
16,869,452
$
17,173,853
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Income taxes paid
$
-
$
733,200
Interest paid
$
56,323
$
60,401
Non-cash investing activities:
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
(1,516,946)
$
12,198
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
(10,310)
$
82,550
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments
$
3,937
$
7,975
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(All amounts stated in US$)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(566,034)
$
3,837,858
$
(255,735)
$
5,211,534
Add Back:
Net interest (income) expense
15,276
(17,588)
21,753
(32,670)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(177,452)
1,693,820
147,829
2,440,416
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
2,577,770
1,953,171
4,992,146
3,778,903
Impairment expense
-
-
1,760,000
-
Stock based compensation expense
172,052
133,721
345,971
267,441
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or
paid on settlement
1,117,176
(2,363,324)
742,100
(2,036,814)
Foreign currency translation (gain) loss
3
(431)
2,228
(454)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,138,791
$
5,237,227
$
7,756,292
$
9,628,356
Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.
Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(All amounts stated in US$)
Three months ended June 30,
Six Months ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
3,088,563
$
4,096,726
$
8,302,085
$
8,035,440
Less: Net cash used in investing activities (Capital Expenditures)
(1,770,877)
(3,088,587)
(4,125,164)
(4,599,304)
Free cash flow
$
1,317,686
$
1,008,139
$
4,176,921
$
3,436,136
Epsilon defines Free cash flow ("FCF") as net cash provided by operating activities in the period minus payments for property and equipment made in the period. FCF is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC's rules. Management believes, however, that FCF is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. FCF should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of FCF is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations, payments made for business acquisitions, or amounts spent to buys back shares. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.
