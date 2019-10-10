Log in
EPWIN GROUP PLC

(EPWN)
10/09 11:35:23 am
80 GBp   -3.26%
Epwin : Appointment of Shore Capital

10/10/2019 | 02:12am EDT
Appointment of Shore Capital

Released : 10/10/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 3540P
Epwin Group PLC
10 October 2019

10 October 2019

Epwin Group Plc

Appointment of Shore Capital

Epwin Group Plc, a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors is pleased to announce the appointment of Shore Capital & Corporate Limited as Nominated Adviser and Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited as Joint Broker ('Shore Capital'), with immediate effect.

Shore Capital will work alongside Zeus Capital Limited as Joint Broker.

For further information, please contact:

Epwin Group Plc

Tel: 020 3128 8572

Jon Bednall, Chief Executive

Chris Empson, Group Finance Director

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7408 4090

Edward Mansfield/ Daniel Bush/ Hugo Masefield

Zeus Capital (Joint Broker)

Tel: 0203 829 5000

John Goold / Dominic King

MHP Communications

Tel: 020 3128 8572

Reg Hoare / Charlie Barker / Florence Mayo

About Epwin

Epwin is a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors. The Company is incorporated, domiciled and operates principally in the United Kingdom.

www.epwin.co.uk


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APPLLFSEILLAIIA

Disclaimer

Epwin Group plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:10:03 UTC
