Epwin : Appointment of Shore Capital

10 October 2019

Epwin Group Plc

Appointment of Shore Capital

Epwin Group Plc, a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors is pleased to announce the appointment of Shore Capital & Corporate Limited as Nominated Adviser and Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited as Joint Broker ('Shore Capital'), with immediate effect.

Shore Capital will work alongside Zeus Capital Limited as Joint Broker.

For further information, please contact:

About Epwin

Epwin is a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors. The Company is incorporated, domiciled and operates principally in the United Kingdom.

