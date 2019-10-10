Epwin : Appointment of Shore Capital

Epwin Group Plc, a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors is pleased to announce the appointment of Shore Capital & Corporate Limited as Nominated Adviser and Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited as Joint Broker ('Shore Capital'), with immediate effect.
Shore Capital will work alongside Zeus Capital Limited as Joint Broker.
For further information, please contact:
Epwin Group Plc
Tel: 020 3128 8572
Jon Bednall, Chief Executive
Chris Empson, Group Finance Director
Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
Tel: 020 7408 4090
Edward Mansfield/ Daniel Bush/ Hugo Masefield
Zeus Capital (Joint Broker)
Tel: 0203 829 5000
John Goold / Dominic King
MHP Communications
Tel: 020 3128 8572
Reg Hoare / Charlie Barker / Florence Mayo
About Epwin
Epwin is a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors. The Company is incorporated, domiciled and operates principally in the United Kingdom.
www.epwin.co.uk
