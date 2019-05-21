Epwin : Results of Annual General Meeting

21 May 2019

Epwin Group Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Epwin Group Plc, a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2019 were duly passed.

The final dividend of 3.20 pence per ordinary share will be paid on 3 June 2019 to shareholders on the register on 10 May 2019. This gives a full year 2018 dividend of 4.90 pence per ordinary share.

Contact information

Epwin Group Plc Jon Bednall, Chief Executive Chris Empson, Group Finance Director 020 3128 8572 Zeus Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker) Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel John Goold / Dominic King 0161 831 1512 0203 829 5000 Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker) Erik Anderson / Dominic Morley MHP Communications Reg Hoare / Charlie Barker / Florence Mayo 0207 886 2500 020 3128 8572

About Epwin

The Company is incorporated, domiciled and operates principally in the United Kingdom.

www.epwin.co.uk