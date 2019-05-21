Log in
EPWIN GROUP PLC

(EPWN)
05/21
85 GBp   +4.17%
Epwin : Results of Annual General Meeting

05/21/2019
Results of Annual General Meeting

Released : 21/05/2019 15:26

RNS Number : 7458Z
Epwin Group PLC
21 May 2019

21 May 2019

Epwin Group Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Epwin Group Plc, a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2019 were duly passed.

The final dividend of 3.20 pence per ordinary share will be paid on 3 June 2019 to shareholders on the register on 10 May 2019. This gives a full year 2018 dividend of 4.90 pence per ordinary share.

Contact information

Epwin Group Plc

Jon Bednall, Chief Executive

Chris Empson, Group Finance Director

020 3128 8572

Zeus Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel

John Goold / Dominic King

0161 831 1512

0203 829 5000

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

Erik Anderson / Dominic Morley

MHP Communications

Reg Hoare / Charlie Barker / Florence Mayo

0207 886 2500

020 3128 8572

About Epwin

Epwin is a leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement ('RMI'), new build and social housing sectors.

The Company is incorporated, domiciled and operates principally in the United Kingdom.

www.epwin.co.uk


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

Epwin Group plc published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 14:32:05 UTC
