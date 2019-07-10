Log in
EPWIN GROUP PLC

EPWIN GROUP PLC

(EPWN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/10 05:50:22 am
70.8 GBp   +2.16%
Epwin : The aluminium sector takes a giant leap...

07/10/2019

Published: 10th July 2019

Stellar, the new aluminium window and door system from Epwin Window Systems has been gaining plaudits since it was launched at FIT 2019. The brand-new aluminium system, designed for the retail and light commercial markets, addresses the need for cutting-edge windows and doors as witnessed in the advances being made in the PVC-U sector.

Gerald Allen, Marketing Manager of Epwin Window Systems explains: "The PVC-U sector has witnessed some incredible design and technical advances in recent years. The same cannot be said for the aluminium sector. Rather than designing new systems from scratch, existing product suites have been adapted to fit and often lacked the design flair that was needed. It's an approach that has held the sector back. But Stellar has changed this. It's a system that has been designed from the ground up by a team of aluminium experts and delivers on every aspect of modern-day design giving our customers a real competitive advantage".

The initial design brief was to produce the best aluminium system for the UK's homeowners. The results are an extraordinary example of what a refusal to compromise on excellence can deliver.

For example, there are two casement window options. The first has no stepped frame inside or out, making it the only fully flush aluminium casement window on the market today. The standard flush casement window has at least 30% slimmer sightlines than competitor windows and delivers a glass area that's around 12% larger. And the bifold door has the option of using PVC-U beading, so it has the strength a bifold needs but aesthetics that sit more comfortably in the typical UK home.

Not only does Stellar take aluminium aesthetics to the next level, it has also been designed to be straightforward to fabricate and install.

The unique pre-gasketed system saves up to 20% on fabrication time and reduces overall waste. The patent-pending Reverse Butt Joint means no dummy sashes or reverse adaptor profiles are needed, so the system uses up to 30% less aluminium. It takes fast-fit espagnolettes so no shootbolts are required too.

Patent-pending knock-in beads make glazing quicker and easier. They also leave a clean gasket line on the inside, enhancing the aesthetics. The frames are flat backed to make it easy to position them while flat rebates make fitting glazing packers simple.

Quite simply, Stellar breaks the mould in aluminium system design and delivers what today's consumer is looking for. It is a system that could only have been developed by a well-established systems house with an impressive infrastructure and investment ability - Epwin Window Systems.

Disclaimer

Epwin Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:37:04 UTC
