EQ Oyj    EQV1V   FI0009009617

EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
eQ Oyj : Euro Investment Grade won the Lipper “Best Nordic Corporate Bond Fund” -award

04/20/2020 | 08:36am EDT

eQ Euro Investment Grade Fundhas been awarded as the Best Nordic Corporate Bond FundbyLipper Fund Awards, measured by 5-year risk-adjusted return.

Lipper has analysed funds for more than 30 years and eQ's award is based on Lipper's quantitative and objective analysis of the fund's 5-year risk-adjusted return.

'eQ Asset Management has a very experienced fixed income investment team - Lipper award is a testimony to the long-term and professional work carried out by the team. The portfolio manager of eQ Euro Investment Grade Fund is Jyri Tanskanen (In the picture), supported by the entire portfolio management team. We are very happy for being recognised as the most successful Nordic fund in this category,' says Veli-Pekka Heikkinen, Head of Portfolio Management.

eQ Asset Management Ltd won earlier this year Morningstar Best Equity Fund House Award.eQ has 26 fundsregistered in Finland.

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 12:35:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 51,1 M
EBIT 2019 26,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 8,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,02x
Capitalization 454 M
Technical analysis trends EQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00  €
Last Close Price 11,85  €
Spread / Highest target 9,70%
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Janne Olavi Larma Chief Executive Officer
Georg Johan Casimir Ehrnrooth Chairman
Antti Lyytikäinen Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Rolf Berner Independent Director
Timo Tapani Kokkila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQ OYJ-4.82%494
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.14%73 956
UBS GROUP AG-24.17%34 674
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.71%33 107
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-15.06%24 151
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.06%20 585
