eQ Oyj : Euro Investment Grade won the Lipper “Best Nordic Corporate Bond Fund” -award

eQ Euro Investment Grade Fundhas been awarded as the Best Nordic Corporate Bond FundbyLipper Fund Awards, measured by 5-year risk-adjusted return.

Lipper has analysed funds for more than 30 years and eQ's award is based on Lipper's quantitative and objective analysis of the fund's 5-year risk-adjusted return.

'eQ Asset Management has a very experienced fixed income investment team - Lipper award is a testimony to the long-term and professional work carried out by the team. The portfolio manager of eQ Euro Investment Grade Fund is Jyri Tanskanen (In the picture), supported by the entire portfolio management team. We are very happy for being recognised as the most successful Nordic fund in this category,' says Veli-Pekka Heikkinen, Head of Portfolio Management.

eQ Asset Management Ltd won earlier this year Morningstar Best Equity Fund House Award.eQ has 26 fundsregistered in Finland.