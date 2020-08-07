Log in
EQ Oyj

EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
eQ Oyj : Excellent ESG ratings for eQ Asset Management

08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT

eQ Asset Management's responsible investment approach and practices were rated internationally excellent in all of our asset classes in the 2020 assessment ofPRI(the UN Principles for Responsible Investment). eQ Asset Management achieved the best rating, ie A + in the areas of responsible investment strategy & governance, private equity and listed equity - Incorporation. Active engagement work with listed equity investments also rose to an excellent A + level. Similarly, real estate investments (A) exceeded respondents ' median score (B).

eQ Asset Management has signed theUN Principles for Responsible Investment(PRI) in 2010. We regularly report to PRI on sustainability in our investment processes, our concrete impact activities in the investments and our development initiatives regarding our responsible investment approach and processes.

"A systematic and disciplined ESG approach has been a key element across our investment activities for many years. A big thank you for this great success in the PRI assessment goes to all eQ staff and our customers, from whom we have received valuable input and feedback to further develop our investment processes. Our portfolio managers and analysts understand, recognize and take into account the potential sustainability risks and opportunities pertaining to investments as well as engage directly with investment targets in active interaction discussions as needed. This core element in our investment processes cannot be outsourced. The further development and sharpening of our sustainability approach through concrete and practical activities is a permanent theme in our operations. And, our journey continues", saysSanna Pietiläinen, Director for Responsible Investment.

Read more about our PRI results and responsible investment practices on eQ's website.

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:08 UTC
