EQ OYJ

(EQV1V)
eQ Oyj : PUBLICATION OF eQ PLC'S Q1 2019 INTERIM REPORT AND INVITATION TO RESULT PRESENTATION

04/16/2019 | 04:08am EDT

eQ PLC INVESTOR NEWS
16 April 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish its Q1 2019 interim report on Friday 26 April 2019 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 26 April 2019 at 11:00 a.m at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki.

The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference has begun. To join the conference, please register with anniina.kouki@eq.fi.

eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, media

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 9.5 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:07:02 UTC
